Sweet and sparkling Sheffield Ciders offer an orchard of appeal

The Empey family’s Sheffield Cider business began as a hobby in the 1960s. But early in this century it sprouted into a full-fledged business growing from a production of 2,000 bottles a year to nearly 50,000 in 2015.

“And we’re growing,” said Brady Cutler of Mesa.

His main job is to oversee the cider production, storage and shipping. But everyone in the five families — all related — who works on the farm get involved with the cider in some manner.

Cutler married Rachael Empey in 2006. By then the first cider trees planted in the Empery Orchard were two years old.

The Empeys farm nearly 1,000 acres, growing a variety of crops and fruits including the heirloom apple varieties used in their cider production.

“The cider apples are hard to find, a lot of the trees are from England, France and back East — places where cider is more common,” Cutler said.

This spring they have about 35 different heirloom varieties of cider apples growing on 40 acres. By the end of the year, he said, they will have 40 varieties. They add more every year.

Cider making has been an Empey family tradition for generations.

It began in the 1960s when Jarl Empey moved to the Columbia Basin and planted 30 acres of apples. Soon he was inviting the neighbors over after harvest for a cider-making festival using an old-fashioned wooden press.

“It was a good party,” said Cutler. “And everyone went home with jugs of cider.”