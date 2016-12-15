More co-working space to open in Kennewick

The trend of offering flexible office space for those on a shoestring budget is gaining traction in the Tri-Cities with the opening of Connect Workplace in Kennewick.

The co-working movement allows people to rent shared office space in a collaborative environment.

“Let’s say you’re an insurance agent, financial planner or attorney,” Scott Gearheart, president of Connect Workplace, said “with us, you come in, have your office, conference room, kitchenette and lounge—and all of that is shared with everyone in the club.”

Blue Cougar Properties’ new 12,000-square-foot $2.5 million building opens this January at 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.

The first floor is home to Advanced Family Chiropractic, with the second and third floors reserved for those who don’t need office space full time.

The Connect Workplace office décor is a mixture of glass, metal and wood with lively colors that are not too trendy, said Gearheart, who is also one of Blue Cougar Properties’ four owners.

“It’s going to be fun, but not super eclectic,” he said.

Club memberships vary from executive office suites to co-working environments and even virtual office packages.