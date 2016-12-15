Connect Workplace marketing manager, Claire Kitt, and owners Mike Stoker and Scott Gearheart, review marketing plans. Connect Workplace is accepting memberships with occupancy planned in mid-January.

Connect Workplace marketing manager, Claire Kitt, and owners Mike Stoker and Scott Gearheart, review marketing plans. Connect Workplace is accepting memberships with occupancy planned in mid-January.

More co-working space to open in Kennewick

The trend of offering flexible office space for those on a shoestring budget is gaining traction in the Tri-Cities with the opening of Connect Workplace in Kennewick.

The co-working movement allows people to rent shared office space in a collaborative environment.

“Let’s say you’re an insurance agent, financial planner or attorney,” Scott Gearheart, president of Connect Workplace, said “with us, you come in, have your office, conference room, kitchenette and lounge—and all of that is shared with everyone in the club.”

Blue Cougar Properties’ new 12,000-square-foot $2.5 million building opens this January at 8350 W. Grandridge Blvd.

The first floor is home to Advanced Family Chiropractic, with the second and third floors reserved for those who don’t need office space full time.

The Connect Workplace office décor is a mixture of glass, metal and wood with lively colors that are not too trendy, said Gearheart, who is also one of Blue Cougar Properties’ four owners.

“It’s going to be fun, but not super eclectic,” he said.

Club memberships vary from executive office suites to co-working environments and even virtual office packages.

