Legislation to end local government bans on selling retail marijuana likely will show up in the 2017 legislative session, possibly in an omnibus bill containing all the latest tweaks to the state's fledgling system for controlling legal marijuana.

State Legislature may tackle topics affecting Tri-City region

Retail pot, small modular reactors, funding for college projects among items of local interest

Local governments in Benton and Franklin counties could find their bans and moratoriums on selling retail marijuana revoked in 2017.

There’s also a chance that building small modular reactors in the Tri-Cities could get another chance in the Washington Legislature.

Budget watchers could end up looking for money for a new culinary institute in Kennewick and a new academic building at Washington State University’s Tri-Cities campus.

These are a few of the items Tri-Citians may want to keep an eye out for when the state Legislature begins its 2017 session Jan. 9 in Olympia.

