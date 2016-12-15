Tri-City housing market boasts double-digit growth

The Tri-Cities appears to be beating national and state averages in the residential building market.

The region saw growth with new residential building permits up 26 percent over the same time period last year with more than 1,300 new single-family home permits.

Pasco recorded the highest number of permits and is experiencing growth similar to 2011, officials say.

Pasco issued 360 single-family permits through Nov. 30 with Kennewick following with 307. Richland issued 254 and West Richland 74.

This year also proved to be a good year for national growth. The number of building permits for single-family homes was up eight percent from January through September 2016 compared to the same period last year.

At the state level, there were 16,801 building permits issued for single-family homes over the same time period, an increase of 16 percent over 2015.

The year-to-date total for all building permits in Benton and Franklin counties totals more than $909 million.

Altogether, the single-family permits for 2016 through Nov. 30 totals more than $378 million in new growth spending in Benton and Franklin counties.