Online resources available for businesses filing state taxes

The Washington State Department of Revenue has launched a web page with links and resources to help annual business filers submit their returns and state taxes on time.

Businesses have until Jan. 31 to file and pay online, by phone or by mail. If a business had no activity in 2016, it must file a “no business” tax return.

January is always a busy time with tax deadlines converging for all businesses, whether filing on a monthly, quarterly or annual schedule, officials say.

The Department of Revenue offers several options to help all business taxpayers file their state return on time:

Call early in the month and talk to the state’s tax specialists: 800-647-7706

Email tax questions. Revenue generally provides a response within two business days

Use the department’s Live Chat service.

Visit the local Department of Revenue office at 1657 Fowler St. in Richland. Call 509-987-1201 to make an appointment to pay your taxes.

Taxpayers who have questions or need help are encouraged to contact the department as soon as possible. As the Jan. 31 deadline grows near, wait times for help from tax specialists get longer.

Callers can reach tax specialists between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. Automated phone services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some tasks can be completed through the automated phone system, including filing a “no business” return, requesting forms and updating basic business information.