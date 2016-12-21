Benton REA warns of phone scams

Businesses and residents have recently been targeted by two separate phone scams, both falsely identifying themselves as Benton REA representatives.
A business owner reported that a caller threatened to immediately shut off the power unless a large payment was made. Another Benton REA member informed the cooperative that someone told her she needed to wire $415 to receive a large prize from Benton REA.
Scammers use many different tactics and are developing new schemes to trick utility customers into giving them money, Benton REA said in a release.
Benton REA said it will never demand payment via a wire transfer or pre-paid debit card or request payment to enter any contest or to receive a prize.
If you are ever suspicious of a phone call from someone claiming to represent Benton REA, hang up and call Benton REA at 509-786-2913.
Here are some tips on how to protect yourself from utility scams:
- Do not assume the name and number on your caller ID are legitimate. Scammers may use software that allows them to display what appears to be an official number on caller IDs.
- Never share your personal information, including date of birth, Social Security number or banking account information.
- Never wire money to someone you don’t know.
- Do not click links or call numbers in unexpected emails or texts – especially those asking for your account information.