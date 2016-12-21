Benton REA warns of phone scams

Businesses and residents have recently been targeted by two separate phone scams, both falsely identifying themselves as Benton REA representatives.

A business owner reported that a caller threatened to immediately shut off the power unless a large payment was made. Another Benton REA member informed the cooperative that someone told her she needed to wire $415 to receive a large prize from Benton REA.

Scammers use many different tactics and are developing new schemes to trick utility customers into giving them money, Benton REA said in a release.

Benton REA said it will never demand payment via a wire transfer or pre-paid debit card or request payment to enter any contest or to receive a prize.

If you are ever suspicious of a phone call from someone claiming to represent Benton REA, hang up and call Benton REA at 509-786-2913.

Here are some tips on how to protect yourself from utility scams: