Get the 2017 forecast for the Tri-City’s real estate and labor markets at the Pasco Chamber of Commerce’s January luncheon.

Ajsa Suljic, regional labor economist with Washington State Employment Security Department, will provide a labor market and analysis, and Dennis Gisi, president of John L. Scott, will provide the snapshot of the real estate market.

The economic update luncheon is at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Red Lion Pasco. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for others.

RSVP to the Pasco Chamber of Commerce at 509-547-9755 or at admin@pascochamber.org.