Health district officials to provide update on HPV vaccine in Kennewick

It’s been 10 years since the Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine against the primary culprit behind cervical cancer — the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

Dr. Amy Person and nurse Heather Hill of the Benton-Franklin Public Health District will provide an update on this “public health success story.”

Their free talk, “Let’s Prevent Cervical Cancer: The Facts about the HPV Vaccine,” is from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick.

RSVP by Jan. 9. Lunch will be provided with an RSVP. Call 509-737-3427 to register or visit tccancer.org and click on the calendar of events page to register online.

