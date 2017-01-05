Brown tapped as deputy leader of Senate Majority Coalition Caucus

OLYMPIA —The Senate Majority Coalition Caucus chose state Sen. Sharon Brown of Kennewick to serve as its deputy leader.

The Tri-City lawmaker was elected Jan. 4 when the Republican-led coalition’s senators met to finalize their slate of leaders for the next two years.

“I am very honored to have been chosen by my colleagues for this important role,” said Brown, R-Kennewick, in a statement. “I’ve worked hard on behalf of the people of the 8th Legislative District and spent my time in the Legislature focused on creating a jobs-friendly environment for our employers and workers. I will bring that same dedication to this new leadership position, as we work together to solve the many challenges our state will face over the next two years.”

As deputy leader Brown will assist the Senate majority leader, Sen. Mark Schoesler of Ritzville, on legislative goals, policies, issues and priorities. She also will act as the MCC leader in Schoesler’s absence.

“This is yet another great opportunity to make sure that we in the Tri-Cities have a seat at the table,” Brown stated. “As a member of Senate leadership, I get to be a voice for our region and our concerns.”