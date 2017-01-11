Richland Albertsons store to close in February

The Albertsons store on Lee Boulevard in Richland will close by Feb. 25, citing financial difficulties.

“We have been unable to reposition the store to better compete in the market place, and following an extensive review, we have made the difficult decision to close the store. Closing stores that have been underperforming allows the company to focus its capital on greater enhancements throughout our store network and better value propositions for our customers,” said Sara Osborne, company spokeswoman, in a statement.

Boise-based Albertsons operates stores across 35 states under well-known names, including Safeway.

Albertsons’ human resources team is “working diligently to place as many associates in nearby Albertsons or Safeway stores as possible,” Osborne said.

The company filed in 2015 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial offering of shares of its common stock.