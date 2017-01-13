Tri-City fifth-graders get moving with free activity trackers

West Richland’s Rosie Gregory has three sons, with the oldest two being pretty active.

But her youngest, Drew, preferred television over physical activity.

“He hasn’t really been an outdoors active-type of kid,” she said.

That changed in October, when Drew got a Sqord, an activity-tracking device for kids.

Think Fitbit, but for grade-schoolers.

The wristwatch device communicates to an app to record how much activity the children complete. Unlike Fitbit, it is not a step counter.

What the device has done is change Drew’s routines.

“I think it is really fun,” said the Wiley Elementary School fifth-grader. “It kind of gets me to want to exercise more.”

And that is the goal, said Edna Felix, a respiratory care specialist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland who is also the Kadlec Academy and Sqord facilitator.

“Our goal is also to expand this program,” she said.

Kadlec is in the second year of the Sqord program.

Last year, six Tri-City area elementary schools participated.