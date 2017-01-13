by

Kadlec Foundation aims to improve community’s ‘breast health’

Print Friendly

As Kadlec Foundation’s board president steps into his new role this month, he’s hoping to educate the community about its greatest health challenges.

David Lippes
David Lippes

Chief among them is breast cancer, said David Lippes.

Lippes, 49, said the foundation will be focused this year on raising $1 million to improve breast health in the Tri-Cities. It has already raised $425,000 toward that goal.

The nonprofit foundation wants to help expand the capacity of Kadlec’s mammography services with new equipment, funding the Mammogram Assistance Program and other patient support services.

Lippes said he also wants “to help express to the community what the Kadlec Foundation is and does. I think people kind of get it — they raise money for the hospital. But that’s the least important thing we do,” he said.

Lippes went on to explain that helping people understand the health needs of the community is key.

“And then connecting those needs with donors to help bridge the gap. That’s the thing — a bunch of people trying to build a stronger, healthier community and I don’t think that’s really well understood.”

“That’s where we need to come together and try to help,” said Lippes, who has served as the foundation’s vice chairman for a year and on Kadlec’s board of trustees for eight years. He is the founder and former CEO of wheelchair maker TiLite in Pasco.

Lippes said he’s learned “quite a bit about breast cancer as a result” of the foundation’s focused effort to raise money for services and equipment.

To continue reading the story, please sign in below. If you are not a current online subscriber, click the Subscription link in the top menu bar.
Loading...

Kristina Lord

Kristina Lord

Kristina Lord has more than 21 years of journalism experience and has been editor of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times since July 2016. She spent more than 17 years at the Tri-City Herald and also worked at weekly newspapers in Prosser, Grandview and Yelm. She’s a longtime member of the Society of Professional Journalists’ William O. Douglas chapter and a board member of Warrior Sisterhood, a Tri-Cities Cancer Center support group. She and her husband have two young daughters and they live in West Richland.

View all posts by Kristina Lord

Related Posts