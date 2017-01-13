Kadlec Foundation aims to improve community’s ‘breast health’

As Kadlec Foundation’s board president steps into his new role this month, he’s hoping to educate the community about its greatest health challenges.

Chief among them is breast cancer, said David Lippes.

Lippes, 49, said the foundation will be focused this year on raising $1 million to improve breast health in the Tri-Cities. It has already raised $425,000 toward that goal.

The nonprofit foundation wants to help expand the capacity of Kadlec’s mammography services with new equipment, funding the Mammogram Assistance Program and other patient support services.

Lippes said he also wants “to help express to the community what the Kadlec Foundation is and does. I think people kind of get it — they raise money for the hospital. But that’s the least important thing we do,” he said.

Lippes went on to explain that helping people understand the health needs of the community is key.

“And then connecting those needs with donors to help bridge the gap. That’s the thing — a bunch of people trying to build a stronger, healthier community and I don’t think that’s really well understood.”

“That’s where we need to come together and try to help,” said Lippes, who has served as the foundation’s vice chairman for a year and on Kadlec’s board of trustees for eight years. He is the founder and former CEO of wheelchair maker TiLite in Pasco.

Lippes said he’s learned “quite a bit about breast cancer as a result” of the foundation’s focused effort to raise money for services and equipment.