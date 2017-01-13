New food truck training classes kick off Jan. 28 in Pasco

Calling all would-be entrepreneurs interested in putting their dreams into motion: Learn how to launch a food truck business in an upcoming series of classes.

The fourth session of Mobile Vending University, or MVU, kicks off Jan. 28.

“The MVU is one of the biggest advantages in the Tri-Cities and you need every advantage you can get. You get to talk to people doing it successfully,” said Charlotte Williams, who owns KC’s Biscuit Shop with her husband Kelly.

They took the MVU class in the fall and said it was eye-opening.

“We have a better grasp of what to expect,” she said. “It made us step back and gave us a reality check. Somebody who seriously wants to do this, if you’re still as serious about it as when you start MVU, you’re going to be successful.”

The Williamses are working on securing financing for their food truck that will serve up breakfast sandwiches on homemade Southern buttermilk biscuits. They hope to set up shop in Kennewick’s new Columbia Gardens Wine Village on Columbia Drive to serve the Hanford commuter crowd.

They originally wanted to open a “brick and mortar” restaurant “but man it’s expensive…When you start looking into details, you’re like, ‘Oh my!’ There’s so much that people don’t realize it takes,” said Charlotte Williams of Kennewick.