Red Level Games hopes to see green from marijuana video game

A Richland company recently landed its biggest contract to date that will move a video game idea about the marijuana industry from the whiteboard to the motherboard.

Red Level Games, a video game development company, said the six-figure deal with a private investor will allow it to move a step closer to offering players a fun, safe way to explore the pot industry in the game called Cash Crop.

Players can manage their crops, including deciding whether to grow plants indoors or outdoors, regulate temperature and humidity, and feed and water plants as needed.

As players’ businesses grow, they will have to analyze sales and expenses. They can use virtual profits to buy items such as grow timers to help keep their plants healthy and increase yields.

Grant Williams, the company’s CEO and game designer, said the project will need another half a million dollars to turn the prototype into a playable game.

“(This initial) contract allows us to create a minimum viable product that will give us the gas to get going,” he said.

Red Level Games partnered with Richland software developer Wildland on the pre-alpha design and development work for Cash Crop.

While this is not the first marijuana game available on the market, Williams said there’s currently no commercialized marijuana game like Cash Crop for players interested in the business model genre.