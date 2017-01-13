Amusement park exhibit travels to Tri-Cities’ children’s museum

Ever wondered how an electrifying roller-coaster ride can go so fast, flip its passengers upside down, make hairpin turns at warp speed and still stay on the tracks? Well, it’s all about science.

The Tri-Cities’ newly organized children’s museum, called Hands In for Hands On — or, HiHo for short — plans to bring the California-based Amusement Park Science exhibit to the Tri-Cities later this year.

The exhibit will give kids and their parents the chance to explore the physics behind the fun involving movement, force of motion, gravity and inertia when it comes to amusement park rides.

The exhibit will open Oct. 17 and run through November at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams event center in the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick. The exhibit will take a break through most of December then reopen Dec. 31 and continue through Jan. 18, 2018. Admission will be $1 for kids through fifth grade and $5 for adults. Hours will be determined closer to the exhibit opening.