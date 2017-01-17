Networking — January 2017

Bullock, Virden named AAAS fellows

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Morris Bullock and Jud Virden have been elected to the rank of fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the society’s highest honor.

Bullock is a laboratory fellow and director of the Center for Molecular Electrocatalysis, a DOE Energy Frontier Research Center led by PNNL. He was recognized for his contributions toward developing a comprehensive understanding of how chemical and electrical energy is stored and utilized for applications in the development of non-fossil fuel sources. Bullock earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Virden is the associate laboratory director overseeing PNNL’s energy and environmental research activities. He was recognized for his leadership in developing solutions to clean energy challenges and partnerships to move technology into the marketplace. He earned a bachelor’s and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.

AAAS is an international multidisciplinary scientific society that seeks to advance science, engineering and innovation for the benefit of all people.

Dodge promoted to VP, regional manager

Vesna Dodge has been promoted to vice president and regional manager of Baker Boyer’s Kennewick office.

Before starting to work for Baker Boyer as a trust adviser six years ago, Dodge was an estate planning attorney.

She received a bachelor’s degree from Walla Walla University and a juris doctor from Willamette University.

Dodge has “Certified Trust and Financial Advisor” designations from the Institute of Certified Bankers, and is a member of the Oregon Bar Association, Washington Bar Association, Tri-Cities Estate Planning Council and Benton-Franklin Bar Association.

Roth named community impact director

Michele Roth is Second Harvest’s new community impact director at its Pasco distribution center.

In the newly created role, Roth will continue to develop Second Harvest programs, including Bite2Go, mobile food banks, nutrition education and hunger relief network relationships.

Roth has a bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University and previously worked for United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Gierth awarded for client satisfaction

Richard Gierth has been honored by the American Institute of Family Law Attorneys for “Two Years, 10 Best Family Law Attorneys for Client Satisfaction.”

The third-party attorney rating organization publishes an annual list of the Top Ten family law attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass a rigorous election process based on client/peer nominations, research and independent evaluation.

Whealan completes CFO designation

Benton Fire District 4 Fire Chief William (Bill) Whealan earned the professional designation of chief fire officer.

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence Inc., met Dec. 13 to confer the re-designation for Whealan, one of 1,204 CFOs worldwide out of more than 100,000 fire chiefs. Whealan was initially designated in July 2011.

The designation is a voluntary program designed to recognize those who demonstrate excellence in experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competencies.

Casey’s ‘Maximizing Every Minute’ published

Paul D. Casey has self-published a time management and productivity book, “Maximizing Every Minute: Accomplish More Than You Ever Have Before.”

Cost is $12, or $10 each for employers who wish to buy five or more for their employees. Visit paulcasey.org/maximizing-every-minute for more information.

Originally from Chicago, Casey has been a professional speaker for more than 23 years. He has a master’s in education and has held roles in education, administration and operations at five nonprofits.

Fielding Law Group adds litigation attorney

Russell Mikow has joined Fielding Law Group as a litigation attorney.

Mikow received a political science degree from Western Washington University and a law degree from University of Idaho.

For the past 13 years, Mikow’s practice primarily focused on representing business clients engaged in commercial litigation.

In his new role, he will be responsible for representing clients at trial who have been injured in motor vehicle and other accidents.

Fielding Law Group is an eight-lawyer firm, with five offices located throughout western and eastern Washington state and Boise, Idaho.

Cascade Natural Gas names new regional director

Cascade Natural Gas Corporation named Steven Kessie director of the company’s central region, effective Jan. 12.

Kessie will oversee all aspects of operations for the more than 75,000 customers in the region, which includes Walla Walla, the Tri- Cities to Yakima and the Wenatchee area.

Kessie has 38 years of experience, most recently as director of operation services for Cascade Natural Gas. He joined the utility company about a year after graduating from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick and has held a variety of positions with increasing responsibilities, including laborer, backhoe operator, service mechanic and district manager.

Dunn promoted to licensed loan officer

After two years with Desert Canyon Mortgage Co., most recently as loan assistant, Jamie Dunn has been promoted to licensed loan officer.

Desert Canyon Mortgage has been in business since 1998 and provides residential mortgage services.

Malepati joins Trios women’s services team

Dr. Shumal Malepati has joined Trios Health’s women’s services team practicing obstetrics and gynecology.

Malepati is accepting new patients at her practice at 320 W. 10th Ave. in Kennewick.

Prior to joining Trios, Malepati worked as an OB/GYN for PMH Medical Center in Prosser and as a resident physician for Mount Sinai Hospital in Chicago.

Malepati attended Mamata Medical College in India and completed her specialty training through Mount Sinai Hospital’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency Program. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

Charbonneau honored by SeniorAdvisor.com

Charbonneau, a Holiday Retirement Community, was recently recognized by SeniorAdvisor.com, a ratings and reviews site for senior care and services, as part of its Best of 2017 awards program.

The senior living community was honored for receiving consistently high ratings from residents and their families in 2016.

To qualify for a Best of 2017 award, winning communities must offer assisted living, Alzheimer’s care, independent living, low-income senior housing, skilled nursing or in-home care in the U.S. or Canada, have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars and have received three or more new reviews in 2016.

Ninety-one Holiday Retirement communities were recognized by the site.

WSU’s Moo-Young named 2016 fellow

Keith Moo-Young, chancellor of Washington State University Tri-Cities, has been named a 2016 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Moo-Young led an industry consortium research project on manufactured gas plan remediation strategies for the Electric Power Research Institute that included 15 utilities. As a result, he shares a patent with colleagues Derick Brown and Andrew J. Coleman for a process to quantify coal tar in the environment.

Moo-Young has published more than 200 research papers on solid and hazardous waste management and on fate and transport in the environment, and has secured research funding from a number of federal sources.

Election as an NAI fellow is the highest professional distinction accorded to academics whose inventions have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and welfare of society.

Djuranovic named agency managing director

Olja Djuranovic has been named agency managing director for MassMutual Seattle’s new Richland office at 303 Bradley Blvd., Ste. 100.

Jim Sypher, general agent, MassMutual Seattle, said Djuranovic was chosen for his “leadership skills, financial expertise and business acumen.”

MassMutual, headquartered in Seattle, has provided insurance and financial services since 1889. The company has about 60 financial service professionals who are committed to helping community members create and preserve wealth.

Cashiola named regional vice president

Steve Cashiola has been named regional vice president of Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking in central Washington and eastern Oregon.

Based in Yakima, Cashiola will lead a group of 10 local bankers who serve family-owned, privately held middle-market companies across all industries with revenues of $20 million or more.

Cashiola has more than 15 years of financial services and agricultural experience, most recently as regional loan team leader for Wells Fargo Middle Market Banking in San Francisco.

Tri-Tech students win app-design challenge

Tri-Tech Skills Center’s Tobias Williams, Jamas Middleton and Elijah Stiham won the Fourth Congressional District’s second annual Congressional App Challenge, an app competition for high school students.

The trios’ app, Trinity Complex, is an open-world, first-person game app in which the player must navigate through a virtual environment to collect six keys.

The winning app was selected by a panel of judges, and its developers will receive a prize tour of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and share $400 in Amazon web services credits donated by Amazon.

The challenge was created because Congress recognized that Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, education skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts.

Mid-Columbia SCORE leads all chapters

The local Chapter of SCORE, which provides small business mentoring and workshops in 16 counties in Idaho, Washington and Oregon, recorded more than 14,000 mentored sessions in a three-month period. This is more than most states nationally, according to a release.

Founded in 1964, the nonprofit utilizes the volunteer work of 11,000 business experts in 320 chapters throughout the U.S. and has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs.

Engelke selected to represent Franklin County FSA

Hans “Jochen” Engelke from the Basin City/Mesa area was recently elected to represent local administrative Area 2 on the Franklin County Farm Service Agency, a department of the United States Department of Agriculture.

Rod Rottinghaus will serve as first alternate and Kim English will serve as second alternate to Engelke for the seat on the Franklin County FSA committee.

County FSA committee elections are held annually. Candidates are nominated by local farmers and ranchers and must live in the local administrative area they will represent.

Gordon-Nelson named to AgForestry program

After an application, interview and selection process, Katie Gordon-Nelson of Pasco was selected to participate in Class 39 of the AgForestry Leadership program, a leadership development program for those who work in the natural resource industries and related services in Washington State.

As part of the 18-month program that began in fall, Gordon-Nelson, of Kamiak Vineyards Inc. and Gordon Estate Winery, will attend seminars and study local, state, national and international public policy issues and how they relate. The program consists of 12 in-state seminars, a seminar in Washington, D.C., and a two-week seminar in a foreign country.

The AgForestry leadership program provides participants proficiency to increase awareness and demand for natural resource commodities, and to drive industry growth and economic vitality.

The value of each seat is $21,000, with $15,000 funded by contributors to the Washington Agriculture and Forestry Education Foundation.

Shumway passes professional engineering exam

Meier Architecture Engineering’s Kristi Shumway recently earned a professional engineering license to become a registered professional engineer in the state of California.

Shumway received a bachelor of science in architectural engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Community First named No. 1 SBA lender

In late December, Lisa Vincent of Northwest Business Development Association awarded the 2016 Top Lender Award for the Central Washington Division to Community First Bank.

Community First Bank was named the No. 1 lender for its commitment to the Small Business Administration’s 504 program that offers low down payment, fixed rate loans to help small businesses become their own landlords and provide opportunities for business expansion.

PNNL chemical physicist elected fellow to APS

Xue-Bin Wang, chemical physicist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been elected to the rank of fellow of the American Physical Society.

Wang has made numerous contributions over the past 18 years in condensed phase chemistry, both scientifically and in technology development. This field of chemistry looks at small molecules that carry charges and tries to understand how they behave.

Wang earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Science and Technology of China, and a master’s degree and doctorate from the Institute of Chemistry at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

APS is a nonprofit organization that works to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics, and has 51,000 members in academia, national laboratories and industry throughout the world.

Tri-City Home Instead earns quality award

Paula and Roy Wu, owners of the Home Instead Senior Care office serving the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla, have received a “Pursuing Excellence by Advancing Quality” award from Home Instead Inc., franchisor of the Home Instead Senior Care network.

In consultation with J.D. Power and Associates, Home Instead Senior Care network caregivers and clients are routinely surveyed to ensure consistent delivery of high quality service.

Home Instead Senior Care of Tri-Cities and Walla Walla has served more than 320 residents since May 2014. Services include personal care, specialized Alzheimer’s care, assistance with daily activities, medication reminders, light housekeeping, errands and meal preparation.

Columbia Generating Station sets new record

Energy Northwest’s Columbia Generating Station produced more nuclear energy for the Northwest Power grid in 2016 than any other year in its 32-year history.

Columbia sent more than 9.6 million megawatt-hours of electricity to the grid, beating the previous generation record of 9.5 million megawatt-hours. Columbia has set new generation records four of the past five years.

The record came despite two setbacks: an unplanned outage in March, and an equipment malfunction at the Bonneville Power Administration’s Ashe substation in December that required Columbia to shut down for a week.

Columbia Generating Station is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington state, and all its electricity is sold at cost to BPA.

Briggs joins Kennewick’s Petersen Hastings

Cory Briggs has joined Petersen Hastings as associate wealth adviser. In his role, Briggs will provide financial planning and investment management services for clients.

Briggs has a bachelor’s in business administration from Central Washington University and a master’s in business administration in finance from Washington State University.

Brown named deputy leader of Senate Majority Coalition Caucus

The Senate Majority Coalition Caucus chose state Sen. Sharon Brown of Kennewick to serve as its deputy leader.

The Tri-City lawmaker was elected Jan. 4 when the Republican-led coalition’s senators met to finalize their slate of leaders for the next two years.

“I am very honored to have been chosen by my colleagues for this important role,” said Brown, R-Kennewick, in a statement. “I’ve worked hard on behalf of the people of the 8th Legislative District and spent my time in the Legislature focused on creating a jobs-friendly environment for our employers and workers. I will bring that same dedication to this new leadership position, as we work together to solve the many challenges our state will face over the next two years.”

As deputy leader Brown will assist the Senate majority leader, Sen. Mark Schoesler of Ritzville, on legislative goals, policies, issues and priorities. She also will act as the MCC leader in Schoesler’s absence.

“This is yet another great opportunity to make sure that we in the Tri-Cities have a seat at the table,” Brown stated. “As a member of Senate leadership, I get to be a voice for our region and our concerns.”

Vintners Logistics earns high inspection score

In November, the American Institute of Baking International audited Vintners Logistics in Kennewick. After an inspection of the company’s facility and its food safety and sanitation practices, Vintners Logistics received 990/1,000 points.

The company received perfect scores in maintenance for food safety, cleaning practices and integrated pest management; and very high scores in operational methods, personnel practices and adequacy of prerequisite and food safety programs.

Vintners Logistics’ 160,000-square-foot facility is constructed with phenol-free products and was specifically built to protect and maintain temperature and humidity. It is registered and regularly inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Robert Thompson founded Vintners Logistics in 2007 to provide food-grade, third-party warehousing and transportation services. The company consolidates food and beverage products and packaging materials for shipment in the Pacific Northwest, Northern California and other U.S. cities.

Stangeland named Fuse community manager

Jessica Stangeland has been named community manager of Fuse, a co-working space and business accelerator in downtown Richland.

The role of community manager was created to celebrate the growth of Fuse and to embody the organization’s mission of bringing people together through collaboration and meaningful community support.

As part of the new position, Stangeland will be responsible for expanding Fuse’s reach into the regional area and ensuring growth and profitability.

Stangeland graduated from Seattle University with a degree in economics and has worked in numerous fields, including real estate, nonprofit administration, retail management and the creative arts. She is a board member of Leadership Tri-Cities and the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce. She was also the executive producer of TEDxRichland, an interactive speaking experience held in September in the Tri-Cities and streamed online.