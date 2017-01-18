Former Cougar football quarterback Thompson to speak at WSU Tri-Cities fundraiser

A fundraiser brunch to support Washington State University Tri-Cities’ Carson College of Business will feature “The Throwin’ Samoan.”

Former Cougar quarterback Jack Thompson will talk about a new opportunity he is offering to Cougar-owned and managed businesses at the Point to Success event on Jan. 28 at Anthony’s at Columbia Point in Richland.

Master of ceremonies will be former WSU Regent Fran Forgette. The dean of the Carson College in Pullman, Chip Hunter, is also attending.

The brunch will be hosted by Anthony’s, which is providing complimentary mimosas.

There will be a silent auction featuring a number of unique packages.

A $25 wine grab will include at least one bottle of Merlot from Leonetti Cellar and a magnum from Hamilton Cellars. One lucky attendee will walk away with two passes to fly roundtrip to anywhere on the Alaska Airlines system.

All money raised will be dedicated to student support and faculty development at the Tri-Cities campus.

Cost is $75. Register online at http://bit.ly/wsutcbrunch.

Questions? Contact Leah Dexler at 509-372-7132 or leah.dexler@tricity.wsu.edu.