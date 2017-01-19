Regional Chamber accepting nominations for ‘Business on a Roll’ awards

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Business on a Roll awards, which recognize businesses achieving success in 2016.

Award recipients are businesses demonstrating growth in revenue/income or employees; actively seeking involvement in the Tri-Cities community; and receiving recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards.

Businesses may be nominated in one of the following categories: businesses with ten or fewer employees, businesses with 11 to 50 employees, and businesses with more than 50 employees.

The deadline for all nominations is Feb. 10.

All nominees must be members of the chamber and businesses may self-nominate.

Nomination forms may be found on the chamber’s website at: tricityregionalchamber.com/annual-meeting–awards-luncheon.html.

Forms are also available at the chamber office, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Suite C, Kennewick.

Submissions may be sent via email to jillian.marquez@tricityregionalchamber.com or by mail/drop-off to the chamber office.

Questions? Contact Jillian Marquez, project coordinator, at 509-491-3234 or jillian.marquez@tricityregionalchamber.com.

The awards will be presented during the chamber’s annual meeting and awards luncheon on March 22 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

All recipients must be present at the luncheon to receive the award.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight. To register, contact the chamber at 509-736-0510 or visit www.tricityregionalchamber.com by March 17.

The 2016 Business on a Roll Award winners were Joe Peterson Insurance (10 or fewer employees), Graze (11 to 50 employees) and Huesitos Landscaping LLC (More than 50 employees).