Registration underway for workshop on creating successful partnerships

Learn how to develop a powerful partnership with your manager or administrative assistant during a Feb. 8 training event in Richland.

The “Partnering for Success” workshop, offered by the Administrative Professionals of the Tri-Cities, is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mission Support Alliance auditorium, 2490 Garlick Boulevard.

Participants will learn how to implement strategies that work best for their work environment during a question-and-answer session.

Panelists include Brian Abrahamson and Mary-Lynne Peters of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: Bill Johnson and Korina Clements of MSA; Kim Shugart and Gretchen Guerrero of Visit TRI-CITIES; and Corey Pearson and Liz Lutz of the Three Rivers Convention Center.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for others.

Register at aptc_org@yahoo.com or adminprofessionalstc.org/events.