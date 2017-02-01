Delta High accepting applications from current Tri-City eighth-graders

Applications to apply for admission to Delta High School are due Feb. 15.

Current eighth-graders living in the Kennewick, Pasco or Richland school districts are eligible to apply to attend the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, school.

Delta High is holding family information open houses from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9. Delta students will lead campus tours for parents and students interested in the STEM-focused school.

Prospective students must be ready to enroll in high school algebra or a higher math course upon entry. Applicants are selected through a random lottery and will be notified in early March. Students who are not selected will remain on a wait list should any additional spots become available.

Applications can be accessed online at http://tinyurl.com/Delta2017. Paper applications are also accepted and are available from middle school counselors, or contact Delta High at 509-416-7860 to request an application.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. Feb. 15.