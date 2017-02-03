Pasco School District holding teacher job fair on Feb. 9

The Pasco School District is inviting all interested and prospective teachers in the area to attend its teacher job fair from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 9 inside the student mall at Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road.

Attendees will learn about new teaching positions coming in the 2017-18 school year. They will also get a chance to meet with administrators and possibly interview. Interested teachers are encouraged to bring a current resume with them.

Teachers interested in attending should RSVP to Laurie Shaffer at 509-543-6770 ext. 2021 or by email at lshaffer@psd1.org.