Business Briefs — February 2017

ASQ March meeting to tour Manufacturing Services Inc.

The March 14 meeting of the American Society for Quality Columbia Basin Section 0614 will be a site visit and tour at Manufacturing Services Inc., 1023 N. Kellogg St. in Kennewick.

Check-in begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by the tour at 6 p.m., which will last about an hour.

This site visit is free for ASQ members and others, but space is limited, so early reservations are encouraged. RSVP by March 8 to panda_2@charter.net with your name, phone number and company affiliation.

For more information about ASQ Section 0614 and upcoming events, visit asq614.org.

Second round of Economic Gardening program launched

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching its second round of the Tri-Cities Economic Gardening Program.

The program launched in 2015 when five local second-stage companies were selected as part of the pilot program. Five additional qualifying businesses will be selected as part of the second round.

Economic gardening is a new way of thinking about supporting growth companies and letting business owners know how critical they are to local economies. Rather than offer traditional incentives, tax credits or real estate discounts, the program offers CEOs valuable strategic information that is gathered with their guidance and input and customized for their business.

The program is held in partnership with Michigan-based Edward Lowe Foundation, which houses the National Center for Economic Gardening.

For more details about the program or to submit an application by the March 31 deadline, visit tricities.nationalcentereg.org.

Call Austin Neilson, the chamber’s government and economic affairs director, at 509-736-0510 or austin.neilson@tricityregionalchamber.com.

Colleges streamline pharmacist path

Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Heritage University have signed two agreements to make it easier for Heritage students to become pharmacists.

The WSU doctor of pharmacy Save-A-Seat program will allow up to seven Heritage freshmen per year to reserve a spot in the Pharm.D. program at WSU’s Spokane campus or its extension program at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences campus in Yakima once they complete their undergraduate requirements.

The second agreement guarantees graduates of Heritage’s master of arts in medical sciences program an admission interview for the Pharm.D. program in Yakima as long as they meet WSU admission requirements.

Contact Tyson Miller at Heritage University at 509-865-0421 or Lindsey Friedly at WSU College of Pharmacy at 509-358-7702 for more information.

WSU Tri-Cities enrollment climbs by 21 percent

Washington State University Tri-Cities spring enrollment increased by about 21 percent from last spring, according to official numbers recently released.

Enrolled students, including undergraduate, transfer and graduate students, total 1,825.

WSU experienced its highest spring semester enrollment ever, registering 28,240 students statewide, up two percent from the 2016 spring semester.

The enrollment increase occurred across nearly all WSU campuses, with WSU Tri-Cities registering the largest growth.

WSU Tri-Cities continues to be the most diverse campus in the WSU system, with 35.8 percent of students identifying as minorities, 57.4 percent female and 36.6 percent first generation.

In addition to students, the campus continues to increase facilities and programming. The WSU Tri-Cities student union building under construction will be open in the fall. Recently, the campus also added undergraduate degrees in biology and fine arts.

WSU wins $365,000 grant

Washington State University received a $365,000 Manufacturing Innovation Fund grant from the Walmart Foundation and U.S. Conference of Mayors for research on recycling cotton waste products into high quality regenerated fibers for consumer goods.

WSU will develop an environmentally friendly and economically viable solvent system for cotton waste dissolution and fiber spinning.

WSU is one of six universities receiving nearly $3 million in grants to create new manufacturing technologies and reduce the cost of producing goods in the U.S.

HomeStreet Bank continues hydroplane sponsorship

HomeStreet Bank will continue its role as sponsor of the team for H-1 unlimited hydroplane, Miss HomeStreet. Miss HomeStreet and driver Jimmy Shane won the 2016 H-1 Unlimited National Championships, the Hapo Columbia Cup, Indiana Governor’s Cup and Bill Muncy Cup.

Miss HomeStreet is the only community-owned unlimited hydroplane, owned by the city of Madison, Indiana. The Miss Madison Racing team has competed since 1961 and has the greatest number of wins for any active H-1 unlimited racing team.

SARC volunteer training set for Feb. 21-March 9

The Support, Advocacy and Resource Center is in need of volunteers.

The nonprofit agency serves Benton and Franklin counties, providing crisis services and prevention education for community members on issues regarding sexual assault/abuse and all non-domestic violence crimes such as child abuse, elder abuse, assault, homicide, robbery, identity theft and fraud.

SARC relies on community volunteers to help run its 24-hour hotline for sexual assault/abuse, and this can be done from a cell or home phone. On-call hospital volunteer advocates are also needed.

SARC’s 2017 Volunteer Advocate training is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 21 to March 9, for a total of 32 hours.

Visit supportadvocacyresourcecenter.org, or contact JoDee Garretson at 509-374-5391 or jgarretson@frontier.com to sign up or for more information.

Areva to supply refueling equipment

Areva NP recently signed a multimillion-dollar agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority to provide fully digital fleet-wide refuel equipment upgrades using its Stearns Roger Services’ refuel equipment.

Under the contract, Areva will upgrade existing refueling platforms, manipulator cranes, fuel transfer systems and used fuel bridge components. The modernization will help operators increase efficiency, strengthen performance and reduce time when receiving, moving and storing nuclear fuel used for electricity.

Ecology releases crude oil rail transport report

Statistics detailing how much crude oil is entering Washington are now available, thanks to the 2015 Oil Transportation Safety Act.

The state Department of Ecology reported 618 million gallons of crude oil entered the state by rail during October through December last year. Collecting data about where when and how oil enters Washington by rail allows emergency responders to better prepare for potential spills, derailments or other incidents.

The state now requires facilities that receive crude oil by rail to notify the state in advance. The rule also applies to pipelines. The Department of Ecology then shares the information with emergency managers in potentially affected areas and publishes quarterly reports summarizing oil movement.

The department will offer grants for oil spill response and firefighting equipment to help agencies prepare for oil-by-rail incidents. The department received 42 project proposals for the first round of funding, which will provide $777,000 to eligible projects.

IRS offers Free File tax prep program

The Internal Revenue Service has opened its 2017 Free File tax software preparation program that gives eligible taxpayers access to a dozen options of brand-name tax filing products at no cost.

Anyone whose adjusted gross income in 2016 was $64,000 or less is eligible for Free File software. Taxpayers go to irs.gov and find the tax software preparation program that suits them best. People who earned more than $64,000 may still use the program’s fillable forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms, at no cost.

More than 49 million people have used the program since 2003, including 65,000 Washingtonians who filed their 2015 taxes using the program.

Free File is available exclusively at irs.gov/freefile.

SBA offers Emerging Leaders program

For the second year, the U.S. Small Business Administration Seattle District office Spokane branch is offering its Emerging Leaders training initiative for small businesses. The free “Mini-MBA” program aims to spur sustainable growth and job creation.

The entrepreneurship education series includes 100 hours of classroom time during seven months. Upon completion of the course, participants have a three-year growth action plan and a network of peers and industry experts.

To qualify, participants must be a small business owner or decision maker; have annual revenues between $400,000 and $10 million; have been in business for at least three years; have at least one employee, other than self; and demonstrate the business is on the brink of growth or transition.

Since the program started 10 years ago, more than 2,700 business owners have been trained, creating 2,000 new full-time jobs.

For more information or to apply by the March 1 deadline, visit sba.gov/emergingleaders.

Kennewick launches app

The city of Kennewick recently launched its official mobile app, My Kennewick.

The free app makes it more convenient for the city to connect with residents, businesses and visitors. The app provides convenient access to online services, city news and alerts, business opportunities, job opportunities and more.

Call 509-585-4265 for information.

Customer electric usage up by 60 percent or more

Benton PUD reports seeing a dramatic increase in the average residential electricity used during December and January, with increases of 60 percent to 100 percent when compared to November usage.

The average residential Benton PUD customer used 1,722 kilowatt hours in December, compared to 1,072 kilowatt hours in November. It should be noted that November was the warmest November on record.

To reduce electricity consumption, Benton PUD encourages customers to turn off lights and electronics when not in use, wash full loads in the dishwasher, let dishes air dry, take shorter showers and to use cold water and run full loads when washing clothes.

Energy tips are available at bentonpud.org or by calling 509-582-1234.

Port of Sunnyside receives state loan, grant

The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board, or CERB, recently approved a $400,000 loan and $300,000 grant to the Port of Sunnyside for the Varietal Beer Co. construction project.

The private partner project consists of modifying an existing 5,500-square-foot cement block building for use as a brewery, taproom and bottling facility.

Varietal Beer Co. will invest $405,000 in a 10-barrel brewing system, creating 23 permanent jobs. CERB funds were matched by $300,000 in local resources.

CERB has committed nearly $163 million to local jurisdictions across the state since 1982, generating more than 35,000 jobs.

Cancer center offers free pre-screening event

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center is offering a free, by-appointment-only colorectal cancer pre-screening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18.

The screening includes a health assessment to determine the appropriateness for a colonoscopy. Qualifying participants will be scheduled for their colonoscopy before leaving the event, and appointments will take place within two to four weeks.

The cancer center recommends men and women ages 50 to 75 be screened; those 75 and older or those with higher risk of developing colorectal cancer should consult their doctors.

The program is offered in partnership with Kadlec, Lourdes Health and Trios Health.

To sign up, visit behealthygetscreened.com or call 509-737-3420.

DOE, Ecology seek feedback

The U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations office and the Washington state Department of Ecology are accepting comments about proposed changes to the Hanford Facility Site-wide Dangerous Waste Permit.

The proposed modification changes groundwater monitoring requirements for the 300 Area Process Trenches and the 183-H solar Evaporation Basins Treatment, Storage and Disposal units.

Submit comments by March 24 to Washington State Department of Ecology, 3100 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland, WA 99354 or by email to hanford@ecy.wa.gov.

A meeting to discuss the proposed modifications is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Richland Public Library at 955 Northgate Drive.

Trade council upset over TPP withdrawal

The Washington Council on International Trade and its members, which include manufacturers, farmers, retailers and service providers from across Washington, expressed disappointment to the news that the U.S. has withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement between the U.S. and 11 other Asia-Pacific countries.

Council president Lori Otto Punke noted that WCIT has been a strong supporter of the TPP because Washington depends heavily on trade, and 40 percent of its jobs are tied to trade. She said that an Association of Washington Business study found the TPP could increase the state’s exports by $8.7 billion a year and create up to 26,000 more jobs.

According to WCIT, the TPP would have allowed U.S. exporters to sell their goods and services in member countries on a more level playing field, simplified rules that make doing business abroad difficult, enabled cross-border data flaws, protected a free and open internet, and raised labor and environment standards.

WCIT advocates for public policies that increase Washington’s international competitiveness and advocates for trade policies and investments that benefit workers and employers in the state.

Kaiser’s purchase of Group Health approved

Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler recently approved Kaiser Foundation Health Plan’s $1.8 billion acquisition of Group Health Cooperative.

Kaiser filed its formal application to acquire Group Health in March 2016 after Group Health’s voting members approved advancing the proposed acquisition.

Kreidler noted Kaiser met all legal requirements required for approval, and he was satisfied that Washington would retain a competitive health insurance market.

Kennewick teachers receive STEM grants

Six teachers at five Kennewick schools have received grants totaling $4,800 from the Mid-Columbia STEM Network and Dreambuilders Educational Foundation to teach students engineering, computer coding, robotics and more.

The grants were awarded to the following: Tamara Barcus of Mid-Columbia Partnership; Julie Rheinschmidt of Mid-Columbia Partnership; Christopher Becker of Hawthorne Elementary; Sean MacLellan of Washington Elementary; Martha Mather of Horse Heaven Hills Middle School; and Carrie Enriquez of Edison Elementary.

The Mid-Columbia STEM Network is part of Washington STEM Dreambuilders Educational Foundation provides scholarships and financial aid to students.

Legends seeks nonprofit grant applicants

Legends Casino Hotel is seeking applications through March 31 for its 10th annual Yakama Cares grant distribution.

Applications undergo three to four rounds of cuts before the final selection. In the past, applications addressing youth and educational needs, medical benefits to the community or assistance to senior citizens have been given preference.

In 2016, the program awarded $430,000 to 200 area nonprofits, including 13 in Benton City, Kennewick, Pasco, Prosser and Richland.

Apply at legendscasino.com under the “Community” heading.

Areva receives $10 million grant, advances to phase two

Areva recently advanced to phase two of the Department of Energy’s Enhanced Accident Tolerant Fuel Program.

After completing the initial four-year research phase, which identified promising technologies, DOE awarded the company a $10 million two-year grant, plus continued use and support of its national laboratory facilities to build on this work and develop and deploy an EATF concept for light water nuclear reactors.

The grant also includes irradiation testing and licensing in preparation for the loading of lead test assemblies in a U.S. reactor in 2022.

During phase two, an Areva-led team will design and develop a nuclear fuel concept using a chromium-coated zirconium alloy cladding combined with a chromia-doped fuel pellet. Areva is continuing research advancing a metallic-lined silicon carbide tube to achieve even greater benefits.

Visit Tri-Cities releases Shop & Dine brochure

Visit Tri-Cities recently released the latest edition of its Shop & Dine brochure. The complimentary guide provides information about area restaurants, retailers and specialty gift shops throughout the area.

Shop & Dine is available at Tri-Cities visitor centers, the airport kiosk, area hotels, chambers of commerce, TRAC in Pasco and wineries

To receive a free brochure, call 509-735-8486, go to visittri-cities.com or email a request to info@visittri-cities.com.

Lourdes offers bariatric, metabolic surgery seminars

Lourdes Medical Center is offering free monthly information seminars about its program providing metabolic and bariatric surgery.

Call 509-416-8875 or visit lourdesbariatrics.com to reserve a spot.

Lourdes Health Network is a member of Ascension Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and nonprofit health system.

Demolition of McCluskey Room underway

CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation recently began demolishing the Americium Recovery Facility, also known as the McCluskey Room, at Hanford.

The facility is the second of four major buildings that make up the Plutonium Finishing Plant to undergo demolition.

During plutonium production, the ARF separated radioactive americium for other uses until a chemical reaction and explosion inside processing equipment occurred in 1976, exposing worker Harold McCluskey to a dose of radioactive americium that was 500 times the amount deemed safe. He was seriously injured and died 11 years later of unrelated causes. The facility never resumed operations after the 1976 incident.

CH2M crews began demolition preparations in the room in 2014. Demolition of the entire PFP complex is scheduled to be completed by September.

Applicants sought for city boards, commissions

The Pasco City Council is looking for community-minded residents who wish to play an active role in making Pasco a better place to work and live by serving on a city board or commission.

For more information or to submit an application, visit pasco-wa.gov/boards, call 509-545-3404 or stop by the city manager’s office at 525 N. Third Ave. in Pasco.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.

WSU Global Campus earns top ranking

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Washington State University Global Campus among the top 15 undergraduate online degree programs in the nation; its online master’s in business administration program 27th in the nation; and its online graduate engineering program 28th in the nation.

The 2017 Best Online Bachelor’s programs report evaluated data collected from 311 schools in the categories of student engagement, faculty credentials and training, peer reputation and student services and technology.

WSU’s Global Campus offers 10 undergraduate and 12 graduate degrees in many disciplines, as well as numerous minors and certificates.

Global Campus enrolls students from the U.S. and the world. Visit online.wsu.edu for more information.