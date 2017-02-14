Networking — February 2017

Hildenbrand, Palm join Numerica Credit Union

Numerica Credit Union has added two staff members to its Richland operations.

Deanna Hildenbrand has joined as assistant vice president for marketing and communications. She has more than 21 years of experience, specializing in brand strategy as well as management in marketing and corporate communications. She serves on the Children’s Health Council and was previously at a marketing and advertising firm.

Chris Palm has joined Numerica as a senior loan officer.

With more than 13 years of experience in insurance, he has spent the last two years in the financial industry. He has a degree in communications from the Masters University in Santa Clarita.

Numerica Credit Union has more than 126,500 members throughout Central and Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, and $1.7 billion in assets.

Nettles joins Desert Canyon Mortgage

Jamie Nettles has joined Desert Canyon Mortgage Co. in Kennewick as a mortgage loan officer.

Nettles previously worked in retail banking, including nine years as a branch manager.

She will help customers with all aspects of the home ownership process, from first-time homebuyers to upgrading and reverse mortgages.

Desert Canyon Mortgage has been locally owned and operated since 1998.

Wideman named director of HR at PNNL

Cheri Collins Wideman has been named director of human resources at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Wideman joins the Department of Energy laboratory after serving in several key leadership positions at Philadelphia-based FMC Corp., most recently as director of its Human Resources for Global Corporate Functions and Talen Acquisition.

At PNNL, Wideman will lead a team of 65 and direct the lab’s compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, diversity, leadership and staff development, work-based learning, labor relations and other key HR functions.

Wideman earned a bachelor’s degree in food systems economics and management from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.

Dr. Washington joins Trios Medical Group

Neurologist Dr. Clarence Washington has joined Trios Medical Group-Neurology.

He previously practiced in Richland and has provided neurological consulting services to area hospitals since 1980.

Washington received his medical degree from the Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C. He completed an internship at U.S. Public Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York; medical residency at U.S. Public Health Service Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; and neurology residency at the University of Washington. He is board certified in neurology and internal medicine.

Washington is accepting new patients to his practice at Trios Care Center at Southridge in Kennewick.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

Manley, Nelson named Focal Point partners

Thomas Manley and Derek Nelson have joined Theresa Long, managing partner, and Mitch Lewis, partner, as partners of Focal Point Marketing, a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Kennewick.

Thomas Manley has served as creative director since the agency’s founding in 2010. Nelson joined the firm in 2013 and is director of digital media.

Manley has been crafting successful brands for more than 12 years. He attended the Art Institute of Seattle, School of Design. In addition to his new partnership role, Manley will continue to serve as creative director and brand strategist.

Derek Nelson earned a bachelor’s in digital technology and culture from Washington State University. In addition to partner responsibilities, he will continue as digital media director, managing a team of marketing and advertising professionals who specialize in the implementation of a variety of digital and web advertising mediums.

Prosser’s Jenkin named assistant whip

Rep. Bill Jenkin, a first-term legislator, has been appointed to serve as the assistant whip for House Republicans during the 2017 legislative session.

As assistant whip, Jenkin’s duties include helping ensure members of the caucus attend floor session and assisting in caucus meetings to help maintain protocol.

Jenkin also was appointed to three House committees: Business and Financial Services; Commerce and Gaming; and Community Development, Housing and Tribal Affairs.

The 2017 legislative session runs through April 23.

Burch, Royal Carpet Care earn service award

Howard Burch, owner of Royal Carpet Care, recently earned the home service industry’s Angie’s List Super Service award. Angie’s List 2016 Super Service award winners met strict eligibility requirements, including an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. Winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

Burch started Royal Carpet Care 19 years ago.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

ARES promotes three to vice president

Michael White, Mark Przybylski and Denis Devine have been promoted to vice president positions for ARES Corp.

White will serve as the vice president of Richland operations; Przybylski will serve as vice president and chief engineer for ARES’ Energy Services division; and Devine will serve as vice president for project delivery.

Each of the trio has more than 25 years of experience.

ARES was founded in 1992 and provides engineering, project management, facility management and safety/risk management across the Department of Energy Hanford complex and in the nuclear power industry.

Dr. Good performs robotic bariatric surgery

Lourdes general surgeon Dr. Wanda M. Good recently performed the first robotic-assisted bariatric surgery in the Tri-Cities, according to the Pasco health network.

Bariatric surgery is noted for resulting in significant weight loss. It is sometimes the only way for individuals suffering from morbid obesity to decrease the likelihood of developing obesity-related metabolic illnesses, while also reaching their ideal healthy weight, Lourdes said in a release.

Good serves as medical director of Lourdes’ Center for metabolic and bariatric surgery. After a five-year general surgery residency, Good brings extensive experience and fellowship training in robotic, metabolic and bariatric surgery to Lourdes surgical specialists.

Lourdes Health Network is a member of Ascension Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and nonprofit health system.

Zehrung joins legal services firm

Andrew Zehrung has joined Walker Heye Meehan & Eisinger PLLC as an associate.

Zehrung graduated from the University of Washington with a juris doctor and master of laws degree in taxation.

His practice includes estate planning, business and real estate, with an emphasis on taxation.

Yearsley earns master of photography degree

Sonja Yearsley of Sonja Photography in West Richland has earned a master of photography degree from Professional Photographers of America. The degree was presented to Yearsley at PPA’s annual convention in January.

The degree means Yearsley has met the standards of excellence set by PPA and recognizes her photographic competence.

PPA is the largest international nonprofit association created by photographers, for professional photographers.

Anthony’s founder receives excellence award

Budd Gould, founder and president of Anthony’s Restaurants, recently received the 2017 Executive Excellence Award in the CEO of the Year category from Seattle Business Magazine.

The Executive Excellence Awards program recognizes select Washington state senior executives who have demonstrated extraordinary, consistent leadership in guiding their companies or non-for-profit organizations.

Gould was selected for his dedication to the strategic growth of Anthony’s over the past 40 years.

Unwin named wine alliance executive director

Heather Unwin is the new executive director for the nonprofit Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, representing more than 150 winery, vineyard and partner members.

Unwin replaces Duane Wollmuth, who died in July.

Unwin has 20 years of management and 10 years of wine industry experience. She previously served as executive director for the Red Mountain AVA Alliance.

In her new role, Unwin works with the board of directors to develop and implement the organization’s strategic plans. In addition to general operations, she is responsible for the financial success of the organization, collaboration with other community stakeholders, event management, member relations and awareness of public policy affecting wineries and growers of the Walla Walla Valley.

Reddout serves as wine competition judge

April Reddout, Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center wine program director, was invited to participate as judge at the 2017 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in January.

Reddout was one of 65 judges from the wine industry to participate.

Reddout has been responsible for the Clore Center’s direction since before it opened in 2014.

Dave and Darci Mitcham recognized as ‘Friend of Port’

Dave and Darci Mitcham, owners of Cedars Restaurant in Kennewick, were named the Port of Kennewick’s 2016 Friend of the Port.

Cedars celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016. The restaurant owners were recognized for their tenacity, efforts to help transform Clover Island and diligence in making Cedars a community landmark water destination.

Bekins Northwest earns service award

Bekins Northwest, Yakima and Richland, recently earned the home service industry’s Angie’s List Super Service award.

Angie’s List 2016 Super Service award winners met strict eligibility requirements, including an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. Winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.

Robert Schmidt, vice president of sales and marketing for Bekins Northwest, said the award reflects the company’s efforts to provide the highest level of service to its clients.

Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

Hart to serve as Chairwoman of NMA

Lisa Hart, longtime Tri-City resident and Mission Support Alliance employee, recently began her term as national chairman of the board of the National Management Association.

Hart is the third chairwoman from the Mid-Columbia Leadership Development Association and its predecessor chapters.

Hart has worked at the Hanford site for 38 years and has worked in the training organization for more than 20 years. She is the training program manager with MSA for the computer-based Hanford Site general training program and training evaluation program.

Senior Life Resources adds board members

Dave Sanford, Kathy Patton, Bill Stahl and Nick Castorina recently joined Senior Life Resources’ board of directors.

Sanford is a retired human resources executive with Lamb Weston and volunteer driver with Meals on Wheels. Patton is an executive director of a local memory care facility. Stahl is a retired salesperson and business owner, and Meals on Wheels volunteer driver. Castorina is a local business owner, semi-retired project analyst and consultant, and volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels.

Senior Life Resources also recently honored two long-serving board of director members, Tom Seim and Betty Sherman, whose terms of service were completed.

Trios names chief restructuring officer

The Kennewick Public Hospital District Board of Commissioners has contracted with Quorum Health Resources to lead the organization through a major project to return Trios Health to financial health. The agreement includes the hiring of a chief restructuring officer.

Craig Cudworth began his assignment as CRO on Feb. 1.

Since 1993, Cudworth has worked in transitional, change-management, administrative and operational capacities for several health systems across the country. He has a master’s degree in health care administration from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

PNNL’s Lieu named Battelle Fellow

Jun Liu, materials scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, has been named a Battelle Fellow, the most distinguished research position at Battelle.

Liu directs the PNNL-led Battery500 Consortium, a DOE effort to improve batteries that power electric vehicles. He has written more than 350 peer-reviewed journal publications, received 55 U.S. and foreign-issued patents and won two R&D 100 awards.

Liu is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the Materials Research Society, is an elected member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences, and was named the Battelle Distinguished Inventor in 2007 and PNNL Inventor of the Year in 2013.