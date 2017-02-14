Trios Health launches virtual doctor house calls

Lois Evanson knew she needed to see a doctor when she couldn’t stop coughing.

So she drove to an urgent care clinic only to find she would have to wait about four hours before she could see a provider. She returned home and asked for a house call instead.

Trios Health in Kennewick recently launched a new service called Urgent eCare, which allows patients to consult with providers by phone or via Skype or FaceTime for $39. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to treat common minor illnesses.

Trios Health employees took the system for a trial run a month before the program’s January launch, and Evanson, a Trios Health food service coordinator, was among the first to try it.

After her initial call to Urgent eCare, a nurse practitioner called back within 10 minutes via FaceTime and spoke with her for about 15 to 20 minutes.

“She was just a realm of questions. After we were all through, she called in a prescription and was able to help me right there. It was so easy,” said Evanson, who has worked for Trios Health for 12 years.

Evanson’s husband then picked up her prescriptions for cough medicine and antibiotics at their pharmacy.

“If you’re not feeling well, the last thing you want to do is go sit in an office, for an hour and a half sometimes. … I was lying in bed talking to her. She was really thorough. I would definitely use it again,” she said.

Evanson, 59, said she sees this new service as “the wave of the future.”

“It was better than going somewhere…I’ve been with kids where you sometimes have a 45 minute wait and it’s hard, especially if you’re not feeling good,” she said, adding that another benefit is not spreading or picking up germs from doctors’ office waiting rooms.