The city of Kennewick and Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership are asking the public to take a short survey about what they like about the downtown area.

The input collected on shopping and eating preferences, events and what attracts people to the historic downtown and waterfront district will be used in business recruitment, grant requests and shared with business owners, said Emily Estes-Cross, the city’s economic development manager. “Public input helps develop a strong case for restaurants and retailers that are considering locating a business downtown, and it’s valuable for established companies to see input from potential customers,” Estes-Cross said.

The six-question survey is a follow-up to a larger survey conducted in July 2015, and the data will be analyzed for trends and changes in the marketplace.

For the survey purposes, the downtown core is defined as the area between the blue and cable bridges, Columbia River and Fourth Avenue.

Take the survey by clicking here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/LoveKennewick.

The deadline is Sunday, Feb. 26.

The survey data also will be helpful in seeking funding for various revitalization projects, since grant applications often require evidence of public support, Estes-Cross said.