Chiawana, Pasco high schools seek volunteers to conduct mock student interviews

Volunteers are sought to conduct mock interviews with students at Chiawana and Pasco high schools. The mock interview sessions are March 9 at Chiawana High, while Pasco High’s is March 17.

Mock interviews give students an opportunity to experience the interview process so they will be more prepared and successful in obtaining jobs after high school. Volunteers ask students a variety of questions and evaluate students on a score sheet, both of which are provided.

Volunteers have the opportunity to interact with each student they interview and students have the opportunity to practice job-seeking skills, including preparing a cover letter and developing a resume.

If interested in helping Chiawana High students, call 509-543-6786, ext. 5530, or email Nancy Martin at nmartin@psd1.org.

If interesting in helping Pasco High students, call 509-547-5581, or email PHSmockinterviews@psd1.org.