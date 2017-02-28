Those interested in working in Kennewick school kitchens and lunchrooms as substitute cooks and cashiers are invited to an informational meeting on March 7.

Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler’s permit and background check as well as cover the district’s training program, wages and job requirements. Interviews with managers for those interested in pursuing a position will follow the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the main conference room of the district’s MTS Building at 622 N. Kellogg St.

Attendees should park in the parking lot of the neighboring Tri-Tech Skills Center.

Current open positions can be found at www.ksd.org. Contact the Nutrition Services office at 509-222-5073 with questions.