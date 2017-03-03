Congressman Newhouse to speak at inaugural agriculture policy dinner

The Washington Policy Center is hosting an inaugural agriculture policy dinner with Congressman Dan Newhouse, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, as the keynote speaker, on March 6 in Pasco.

“Living in the Tri-Cities, I know the critical role agriculture plays in our state’s economy,” Madi Clark, agriculture policy director at Washington Policy Center. “We’re thrilled to have Congressman Newhouse speaking at the dinner, and we’re excited to learn what farmers and their families can expect from the 115th Congress.”

Newhouse was the director of the state Department of Agriculture and is a third-generation farmer.

Remarks from the policy center’s Chairman Craig Williamson and board member Bob Tippett of the Tippett Company in Pasco also are planned.

Washington Policy Center, a nonprofit think tank, launched the newest research arm, the Initiative on Agriculture, a year ago to bring free-market ideas and local solutions to those who work the land and are at the heart of agriculture policy.

“We want to see Washington’s farmers, ranchers, and growers succeed,” said Dann Mead Smith, president of Washington Policy Center. “Our new initiative encourages policymakers to reduce the burden of excessive and unproductive regulation on family farmers and taxpayers.”

The dinner is at the Red Lion in Pasco, 2525 N. 20th Ave., and tickets can be bought at washingtonpolicy.org/events.

Cost is $85 for Washington Policy Center members and $95 for others.