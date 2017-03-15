Business Briefs — March 2017

Job fair planned for teachers at Tri-Tech

Those interested in teaching career and technical education, or CTE, courses can learn more at a job fair at Tri-Tech Skills Center on March 22.

The job fair will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at Tri-Tech, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., in Kennewick. The CTE-focused program is looking for experts in a number of areas, including computer software applications; multimedia; American sign language; robotics and manufacturing; family and consumer science; and more.

Administrators will cover the opportunities for CTE teachers at Tri-Tech and go over the process for becoming a certificated teacher.

Input sought to plan Pasco’s future

Pasco area residents are invited to take a survey to share their priorities for Pasco’s future.

The Port of Pasco, Franklin County, city of Pasco and partner organizations are embarking on an area-wide economic vision for the greater Pasco area as part of Somos Pasco.

“The intent of this effort is to move forward with a singular vision for economic development that enables the region to set priorities and align resources accordingly,” said Gary Ballew, Port of Pasco director of economic development and marketing.

Somos Pasco wants to hear from the community what’s working and what can be improved.

“We are asking everyone to take a few minutes to complete the community survey and enter their name in a drawing to receive a $25 gift card,” Ballew says.

Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/somospasco.

Summer jobs available for Central Washington teens

The state Department of Ecology’s Central Regional Office in Union Gap plans to hire 72 teenagers throughout Central Washington this summer as part of the Ecology Youth Corps.

In 2016, youth corps crews picked up 1.2 million pounds of litter and cleaned 5,445 miles of roads statewide.

Teens chosen for the youth corps will work up to 35 hours per week, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will be assigned to one of six crews based in Ellensburg, Goldendale, Richland, Sunnyside, Toppenish or Yakima, and will work in one of two three-week sessions: July 5-26, or July 27 to Aug. 17. Participants will earn $11 an hour.

Applicants must be ages 14-17 as of July 5. Applications are due by April 3 and are available through area school counselors and at ecy.wa.gov/programs/swfa/eyc/cro.html.

For more information, contact Rod Hankinson at rodney.hankinson@ecy.wa.gov or 509-454-7209.

Healthplanfinder boasts increase in users

More than 225,000 people used Washington Healthplanfinder to choose qualified health plans in 2016, a 13 percent increase over 2015.

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange also reported that along with the record-breaking number of individuals and families using Healthplanfinder, more than 60,000 added dental coverage, a new product offering.

More than 500,000 unique visitors accessed the online marketplace through the final week of open enrollment, more than double the previous year.

Areva completes fuel delivery in Illinois

Areva NP has completed the delivery of its Atrium 10xm advanced boiling water reactor fuel at Exelon Generation’s Dresden Generating Station in Morris, Illinois.

Manufactured at Areva’s Richland fuel fabrication facility, more than 1,900 Atrium 10xm fuel assemblies have operated reliably in five boiling water reactors in the U.S.

Areva has been a longtime provider of fuel to the Dresden Generating Station. The facility’s two operating nuclear reactors have a generating capacity of 1,845 megawatts, enough to power about 1.5 million homes and businesses.

Business groups seek to toss I-1433

A lawsuit filed Feb. 15 in Kittitas County Superior Court calls for invalidation of Initiative 1433 because it covered multiple regulatory topics and failed to include vital language, according to the National Federation of Independent Business, one of the business groups seeking to invalidate the initiative.

Passed by voters last year, I-1433 calls for an increase in the state’s minimum wage rate and for unrelated changes to the state’s sick and family leave provisions.

The lawsuit claims voters were put in a bind because the initiative contained more than a single subject and failed to adequately describe the measure’s content in its title.

In operation for more than 70 years, NFIB aims to remind policymakers that small businesses are not smaller versions of bigger businesses; they have very different challenges and priorities.

Kennewick School District launches new jobs website

Kennewick School District recently launched a new employment website designed to show new teachers and others wanting to work in schools the benefits of choosing the the district.

From highlighting employment opportunities, student enrollment growth and professional development opportunities to Kennewick’s affordable cost of living and community support, choosekennewick.org allows the district to better recruit passionate and highly trained educators to work with its students, according to the district, a release said

Along with providing details on positions the district is hiring for, the site offers testimonials from those already working in the schools, information about the region and links to recreational and cultural offerings and resources in the community.

Richland releases ‘cool’ video to promote city

The city of Richland recently released a new music video, “Where the Cool People Go.”

Partnering with local band, Eclectic Approach, the two-and-a-half-minute video features the group’s song, “Cool” and highlights family-friendly events, local fare and some of the best recreational opportunities in the region.

The video is one of four the city of Richland will release this year to promote the community and market to prospective businesses. Others will showcase industry in the region, land development opportunities and business resources.

View the video at ci.richland.wa.us/explorerichland or on Richland’s Facebook page.

Community hosts sought for WSU medical students

Individual and family hosts in the Tri-Cities are sought to welcome, support and orient Washington State University medical students to the community during six weeks over a two-year period beginning in September.

While studying for their first two years at WSU Spokane, students will spend six individual weeks in the city where they will be during their third and fourth years: Sept. 3-9; Nov. 26-Dec. 2; March 25-31, 2018; Aug. 19-25, 2018; Nov. 11-17, 2018; and March 24-30, 2019.

Hosts will be invited to participate in the college’s community nights, to be held on Wednesday each of the weeks at the respective WSU campuses.

For more information, email community hosting coordinator Kyle Holbrook at kyle.holdbrook@wsu.edu.

Transportation open houses set for March 23 and 28

Benton-Franklin Council of Governments is hosting two open houses for the metropolitan/regional transportation plans for the Benton-Franklin county region. As growth continues, new efficient transportation options, policies and methods will be needed to ensure congestion does not increase.

The plans are a federally-mandated evaluation of the area’s transportation needs and guide transportation development for 20 years/ It is updated every five years.

The first open house is from 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. The second open house is March 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mid-Columbia Libraries Pasco branch, 1320 S. Hopkins St.

Call 509-943-9185 or email jgonzalez@bfcog.us.

Emmaus Counseling Center raises $7,000

Emmaus Counseling Center’s ninth annual Friendraiser and celebration banquet, held in late January at Central Church, raised more than $7,000.

Andy Miller, Benton County prosecuting attorney, spoke about the development of the Mental Health Court. Emmaus is one of the behavioral health providers that sees clients who are part of that program.

Emmaus Center is a nonprofit agency providing behavioral and mental health services to those who prefer to receive them in a Christian environment, but will see clients regardless of any faith background.

For more information, visit theemmauscenter.org or call 509-946-1430.

Farm Credit Services reports earnings, dividends

Northwest Farm Credit Services, an $11-billion financial cooperative supporting agriculture, forestry, fisheries and rural communities, reported 2016 earnings of $247.2 million, compared to $255.6 million in 2015.

Northwest FCS attributes the higher earnings in 2015 to larger credit loss reversals in that year. Total capital increased 7.2 percent during the year to $2.2 billion.

As a cooperative, Northwest FCS returns a share of its net earnings to customer-members it the form of patronage dividends. FCS’ board approved patronage of 1 percent of a customer-member’s eligible average daily loan balance. Cash patronage for 2016 totaled a record of $99.4 million compared to $91.9 million for 2015.

Lourdes to raise money for defibrillators

Donations collected at Lourdes Legacy’s complimentary luncheon April 19 at the Pasco Red Lion will raise money for the Foundation to buy new, state-of-the-art defibrillators, which are used to attempt to regulate heart rhythms that occur during a heart attack.

RSVP to Wendee Bodnar at 509-543-2412 or wendee.bodnar@lourdesonline.org.

Ecology issues fourth quarter penalties

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $380,900 in penalties October 1 through December 2016, including two companies in Benton and Franklin counties: Perma-Fix Northwest in Richland and Freeze Pack in Pasco.

Ecology assessed a $52,000 penalty to Perma-Fix for improperly handling mixed dangerous and radioactive waste. The company treats, stores and disposes of various types of dangerous waste at its north Richland plant. Ecology reduced the amount to $36,400 when Perma-Fix entered into an expedited settlement agreement, which requires the company to waive its right to appeal.

Freeze Pack violated permit by releasing too much air pollution including carbon monoxide from natural gas boilers. The company also was ordered to apply for the appropriate air permit.

Ecology works with businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after technical assistance or warnings have been given.

Meals on Wheels receives Subaru donation

Subaru’s 2016 Share the Love program, which allowed retailers to select charities that new Subaru owners could choose from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, is expected to reach $90 million donated.

McCurley Integrity Subaru chose Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels as its hometown charity; the donation check presentation occurred during Meals on Wheels’ annual fundraising breakfast at TRAC in Pasco on March 7.

Kincaid to present at ASQ meeting

Matt Kincaid, author and co-founder of Blue Rudder, will present, “Permission to Speak Freely: How the Best Leaders Cultivate a Culture of Candor” at the April 11 American Society for Quality Section 0614 meeting.

The meeting is at the Shilo Inn in Richland, with networking at 5:30 p.m., buffet dinner at 6 p.m. and a presentation at 6:45 p.m.

Cost is $20 for ASQ members, $25 for others or $5 for the presentation only.

Reservations are requested by April 6. Email panda_2@charter.net with contact information and type of reservation.

Visit asq614.org for more information about ASQ 0614.

Kidz Dig Rigz sponsorships available

Kadlec Foundation’s Kidz Dig Rigz event is May 20-21 at the Lampson Pit area of Columbia Park in Kennewick.

The family-friendly event, which is expected to attract 5,500 attendees, allows kids to get close and personal with different types of big rigs, including monster trucks, fire trucks, tractors and tanks.

Kidz Dig Rigz proceeds benefit pediatric patients and programs at Kadlec.

Contact Anali Chavez at 509-942-2661 or anali.chavez@kadlec.org for sponsorship opportunities.

Downtown Kennewick seeking nominations

The Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership is seeking nominations for the 2016 Downtowner of the Year award, which recognizes volunteer service that promotes and revitalizes downtown over a span of years.

For more information, including eligibility requirements, call 509-582-7221 or visit historickennewick.org.

The nomination deadline is March 31.

Charter expands CityView coverage

Charter Cable customers in Pasco and Richland can now view their neighboring city’s respective television programming because Pasco City Television is now available in Richland and Richland CityView is now available in Pasco.

PSC-TV and CityView are government access channels that bring local government closer to the community by broadcasting live city council and board meetings, news programs, local events and other programming of interest to area residents.

For more information, visit pasco-wa.gov or ci.richland.wa.us.

Grant helps redesign CBC’s new math center

Columbia Basin College opened its new Math Center last month. The new center is part of a five-year $2.6 million grant from the federal Title V Student Transitions and Achievement award to help its Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions program, to which CBC belongs.

The grant allows CBC to redesign high-risk development math and gateway courses to improve student success and enhance infrastructure to improve student supports.

Insane Inflatable fitness run comes to Kennewick

The Insane Inflatable 5K, a fitness run series made up of 11 inflatable obstacles and taking place in more than 120 cities across the U.S. and Canada, is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds on May 20.

The 3.1-mile course is designed to be accessible to everyone. The event also features a “midway,” where participants and viewers can enjoy games, food, beverages and merchandise from local vendors and sponsors.

Registration fees range from $49 to $100.

For more information or to register, go to insaneinflatable5k.com.

Benton County lowers speed limit on Dallas Road

The speed limit on Dallas Road between the Badger Mountain Trailhead access and Arena Road has been reduced from 50 miles per hour to 35 mph.

The Benton County Road Department evaluated the speed limit reduction at the request of area residents and business owners and found a reduction was justified due to an increase of traffic and new private roads, driveways and homes since the initial speed limit was set.

The Benton County commissioners approved the reduction in January and new speed limit signs were posted in late February.

WorkSource hosting job fair

WorkSource Columbia Basin is hosting job fair and career expo events March 28-31 at 815 N. Kellogg St., Suite D in Kennewick.

Certification for CPR and first aid is available in English from 9 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 4 p.m. in Spanish on March 28. Workshops about how to get a dream job are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 29-30. The job fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31.

FSA urges timely damage, loss reports

The Franklin County Farm Service Agency office urges timely loss reports, particularly with damage and losses from the long severe winter weather and flooding.

Loss reports should be reported no later than 30 days from the beginning of the weather disaster event or 30 days when damage becomes apparent.

FSA recommends keeping good records of damage and/or losses by itemizing all repair and related costs, taking pictures of the damage and securing independent expert inspection reports. Also, damage to crops should be reported to FSA before abandoning or destroying the crop, so an inspection can be performed to verify the crop’s existence.

For more information, call 509-545-8543 ext. 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov/wa.

Chamber annual meeting features Uber manager

Uber territory manager Alexander Diaz will present at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual meetings and awards luncheon March 22 at the Three Rivers Convention Center.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starts with registration and a networking expo. The luncheon will include award presentations and highlight the chamber’s achievements over the past year.

Tickets are $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight; reservations are required.

Register at tricityregionalchamber.com or by calling 509-491-3242.

Waste retrieval completed at Hanford Tank AY-102

The Department of Energy’s Office of River Protection has completed waste retrieval activities in accordance with a September 2014 settlement agreement between DOE-ORP and the Washington State Department of Ecology at Hanford’s double-shell Tank AY-102.

Since waste retrieval operations at AY-102 began in March 2016, about 725,000 gallons of radioactive and chemical waste — 98 percent of the tank’s original waste volume — has been retrieved and moved to another double-shell tank.

Preparing for retrieval took more than two years of infrastructure work on AY-102 and receipt Tank AP-102.

DOE and Ecology will discuss the disposition of the remaining waste and an inspection of the tank will determine the cause of the leak. A determination will be made whether to repair or close the tank.

Revenue department’s tax guides provide tips

The Washington State Department of Revenue offers 49 tax guides to help aspiring business owners learn how certain taxes apply to businesses operating in the state or selling to Washington consumers. The guides consolidate general tax information; the most frequently used guides cover tax issues for the construction industry, nonprofits and out-of-state businesses.

DOR advises companies to go to dor.wa.gov for information not covered by the guides or for changes to tax policy.

Northwest Orthopaedic joins Kadlec

Richland’s Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine will be joining the Kadlec Health System on April 1.

The clinic’s new name will be Kadlec Clinic Northwest Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine.

“The change brings with it new and exciting resources for you and our team. One of the biggest changes is a new building located on Fowler Street,” Northwest Orthopaedic wrote in a letter to patients.

The clinic said some patients’ physicians may be moving between three clinics: 1351 Fowler St., 875 Swift Blvd. and Kadlec Neuroscience Center.

The new $12 million Fowler Street building is located in the Spaulding Business Park in Richland.

A public ribbon cutting and open house for the new building is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. March 30.

Quilters’ show set for March 24-25 in Kennewick

“Quilting Economics,” the 34th annual quilt show and merchant mall produced by the Tri-City Quilters’ Guild, is March 24-25 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

More than 35 sellers will offer quilting and fiber arts and seminars will teach about topics including market-savvy fabric design and manufacture.

Admission is $8, good for both days; parking is free.

For more information, visit tcquilters.org.