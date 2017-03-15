Cantwell staffer named to TRIDEC position

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell’s Central Washington director will become TRIDEC’s third vice president of federal programs.

David Reeploeg replaces Gary Petersen who retired earlier earlier this month from the Tri-City Development Council. The announcement was made at TRIDEC’s 54th annual meeting March 15 at the Red Lion Inn in Pasco.

The vice president for federal programs acts as the primary interface between TRIDEC, federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of Energy and Congressional offices.

Petersen retired March 3 after 14 years with TRIDEC. The vice president of federal programs position has been held by only two people, Petersen and the late Sam Volpentest, a longtime champion of the Tri-Cities.

Reeploeg will be responsible for advocating for programs at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and Hanford cleanup.

He also will support TRIDEC’s positions related to a variety of federal issues affecting the Tri-Cities including: the Army Corps of Engineers activities related to analyzing the removal of the Snake River dams and possible re-conveyance of the Columbia River shoreline to local control, and the Manhattan Project National Park.

Reeploeg’s first day with TRIDEC is March 27.

Reeploeg is well known to the Tri-Cities and throughout Central Washington, according to TRIDEC officials. He has served as Cantwell’s Central Washington director for the past nine years and previously worked for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

“TRIDEC is fortunate to have attracted someone of David’s caliber to fill this position. His knowledge of the issues and relationships with federal agencies and Congressional offices make him a perfect fit and will allow TRIDEC to expand its portfolio of federal involvement,” said Carl Adrian, TRIDEC’s president and CEO.

Reeploeg is a graduate of the University of Washington. He and his wife are native Tri-Citians and live in Richland with their two young children.