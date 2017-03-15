Networking — March 2017

PNNL, WSU researcher wins national award

Yong Wang, Washington State University professor and alumnus, has won the American Chemical Society’s annual Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Division fellow award.

Wang, best known for his research in catalysis and reaction engineering for energy and renewable fuels and chemicals, holds a joint appointment with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He has 256 issued patents and has won three R&D awards that annually recognize the 100 most significant and innovative new technologies introduced in the marketplace.

Wang is a fellow of the American Association of the Advancement of Science and National Academy of Inventors and a member of the Washington State academy of Sciences.

Wang will be recognized during the society’s national meeting in New Orleans this month.

Evans recognized as ‘hidden scar’ surgeon

Dr. Laurie Evans with Lourdes Health Network has been recognized as a certified surgeon for “hidden scar” breast cancer surgery. The surgery uses a smaller incision that hides scars, minimizing the daily emotional reminder of a breast cancer diagnosis. The procedure effectively treats the cancer while optimizing cosmetic results.

Each year, 232,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer that requires surgery.

Benton REA awards $40,000 in scholarships

Benton REA awarded five local students $8,000 academic scholarships at its annual meeting in February.

Recipients of the 2017 scholarship, all of whom reside in West Richland, are: Joshua Cahoon, son of Clifton and Tami Cahoon; James Carpenter, son of Bruce and Ann Carpenter; Akshay Krieg, son of David and Rebekah Krieg; Kara Shibley, daughter of Kim and Bill Shibley; and George Zhang, son of Fred Zhang and Juanli Wu.

When unclaimed capital credit checks are returned to Benton REA, the cooperative uses those funds to provide up to $40,000 in scholarships each year to high school seniors whose parents are members of Benton REA.

Applications are judged on quality of the applicant’s academic achievements and a 500-word essay.

To learn more about the application process or read the winning essays, visit bentonrea.org/scholarships.

Kaelber receives excellence in agriculture award

Kara Kaelber, education director and facilitator of Franklin Conservation District’s ‘Wheat Week’ program, recently received an Individual/Organization Category Excellence in Agriculture award from the AgriBusiness Council of Greater Spokane, in partnership with Spokane Ag Expo and Pacific Northwest Farm Forum.

In its 10th year, Wheat Week teaches fourth- and fifth-grade students scientific concepts using wheat as the teaching tool. The program, delivered by its 16 educators, is a series of five, one-hour lessons promoting environmental stewardship emphasizing conservation practices of our natural resources.

Association of Realtors names officers

The Tri-City Association of Realtors recently announced its 2016 award winners and 2017 officers.

The 2016 award winners are: Shawn Brown, Evergreen Home Loans, Affiliate of the Year; Karen Kirk-Brockman, My Friends Place, Citizen of the Year; Cindy House-Miskho, Encore Realty, Community Service; and Ken Poletski, Community Real Estate Group, Realtor of the Year.

The 2017 officers are: Mary Harris, Smart Realtors, president; Jeff Smart, Smart Realtors, president elect; Dave Shinabarger, Smart Realtors, vice president; Cindy House, Encore Realty, secretary/treasurer; and Mike Alvarez, Cypress Realty, immediate past president.

Novakovich expands role at Cancer Center

Michael Novakovich’s role with the Tri-Cities Cancer Center has expanded from director of business development to director of strategy and business development.

In addition to continuing to oversee all business development, Novakovich will work with fellow directors to create, draft and implement strategic plans to meet the growing needs of the community. His primary focus will be growing the center’s prevention and early detection programs.

Trios Foundation honors Dr. Wannarachue

The Trios Foundation honored Dr. Nikom Wannarachue with the Jim Mokler Leadership and Service Award at its annual breakfast held Feb. 22 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. More than 330 guests attended and raised $24,000 to support hospital programs and services.

Wannarachue, a longtime Tri-City pediatrician and pediatric endocrinologist, was recognized for his steadfast commitment to philanthropy and community service locally and abroad. He was commended for his years of leading by example, paving the way for many local physicians in the adoption of new programs and services and philanthropic giving in the community.

Rheinschmidt named educator of the year

Julie Rheinschmidt, who teaches middle school math and science at Mid-Columbia Partnership, was named secondary educator of the year by the Washington Association for Learning Alternatives.

The award recognizes middle and high school teachers in alternative learning programs who stand out for their contributions to educating students and helping make their school or program be successful.

MCP is the Kennewick School District’s parent-partnership program that provides quality educational opportunities and resources for students in kindergarten through 12th grade whose education is largely guided and provided by their parents.

Rheinschmidt began teaching in the program 13 years ago.

Thornton to return as interim president of CBC

Former Columbia Basin College president, Lee Thornton, will take over the president position in April on an interim basis when current president Rich Cummins leaves the school on March 30 to become the Washington chancellor for Western Governors University.

Thornton served as CBC’s president from 1995 to 2008. After retiring from CBC, he has worked as a higher education consultant. He currently lives in Missoula, Montana.

CBC will conduct a nationwide search to find Cummins’ permanent replacement.

Watkins named director of CBC Foundation

Alissa Watkins has been named executive director of the Columbia Basin College Foundation. She was previously the foundation’s director of philanthropy. In her new role, Watkins will lead efforts to seek partnerships with community constituencies to raise money for student scholarships and programs at CBC.

Watkins has a master’s degree from Penn State and a bachelor’s degree from James Madison.

Communities in Schools names executive director

Lupe Mares is the new executive director of Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin.

She began work with the nonprofit as a site coordinator at Marcus Whitman Elementary, bringing with her experience in community outreach and case management. She was one of the original nine site coordinators hired in December 2014 when Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin was implemented by the Richland School District.

Mares holds a master’s in social work from Walla Walla University.

Communities in Schools of Benton-Franklin is part of the nation’s largest dropout prevention program providing school-based integrated student supports to children and youth most at risk of school failure.

Senske participating in ‘safe company’ program

Senske Services has joined the National Association of Landscape Professionals “Safe Company” program, a new safety initiative developed to assist landscape and lawn care companies in their efforts to provide a safe work environment.

Participants commit to maintaining an active safety program within their company, and take an active role through safety training and investigation and documentation of job-related injuries. They also commit to participating in the NALP Safety Recognition Awards program and are asked to comply with regulatory requirements.

United Way’s names new manager

Alix Hilton has been named United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties’ manager of community engagement.

Hilton relocated from Boise and manages United Way’s marketing, communications and community engagement functions.

She holds three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Idaho and has a strong record of volunteerism.

KVEW’s Phase 3 Digital adds staff

Mike Crow and Jan Mennenga have joined KVEW TV’s Phase 3 Digital division.

Crow is an account executive-digital specialist with experience in hardware repair and diagnostics; web page design; analytics and digital advertising; and graphic design; and radio communication/broadcasting education.

Mennenga is a digital sales specialist. He has experience in graphic design, web design, search engine marketing, digital marketing and analytics.

Neurologist joins Trios Medical Group

Dr. Samuel Coor has joined Trios Medical Group-Neurology and is accepting new patients to his practice at Trios Care Center at Southridge.

Coor has worked in private practice since 1991, has served as a consultant for medical organizations, clinical investigator for pharmaceutical trials and is a published speaker. He was a governor appointee to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in 2014.

Coor received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, New York. He is board certified in neurology.

Trios Health is Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

Cmdr. Littrell awarded Boy Scouts North Star

Cmdr. Craig Littrell of the Kennewick Police Department was honored with the Boy Scouts North Star award March 9.

The award recognizes individuals who make significant contributions to the community, especially in the lives of youth, both in and out of scouting.

In addition to 29 years of service with the police department, Littrell has served in numerous nonprofit board roles and has volunteered in programs, including South Hills Church and National Night Out.

Emmaus Counseling Center names board

Emmaus Counseling Center’s board of directors recently elected its officers: Mistee Verhulp, president; Joe Bellanti, vice president; Ryan Bickford, secretary; and Kyle Edberg, treasurer.

Other directors include Barb Debban, Bruce Debban, Melissa Edberg, Grant McCallum and Melissa Montgomery; Robert Olson, executive director; and Pat Lacy, administrative director.

Hazel joins PMH Surgical Group in Prosser

Dr. James Hazel has joined the team at PMH Surgical Group in Prosser.

Board certified since 1991, Hazel brings almost 30 years of experience in orthopaedic surgery to the practice.

Hazel received his medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University. He is a longtime area resident, serving as staff surgeon at Yakima Orthopaedic Clinic from 1989-91 and at Northwest Orthopaedics in Richland from 1991-92. He is the founding surgeon of Tri-City Orthopaedic clinic and worked there from 1992 to 2016.

McAleer joins statewide business association

Environmental policy expert Mary Catherine McAleer has joined the Association of Washington Business as its new government affairs director for environmental policy, climate and water policy.

McAleer received an undergraduate degree in biology and minor in economics from Gonzaga University. She also completed coursework in Middle East global politics at the London School of Economics.

Richland Rotary Club honors entrepreneurs

Several business leaders and businesses were honored for showing an exemplary spirit of entrepreneurial success during the annual Richland Rotary Club’s entrepreneurial awards luncheon Feb. 28 at the Richland Red Lion.

Scott Keller, executive director for the Port of Benton, received the Sam Volpentest Entrepreneurial Leadership Award — known as the Sammy. The award honors Keller for showing true entrepreneurial leadership and for significantly contributing to the success of this region.

Entrepreneurial awards also were presented to:

PorterKinney PC: nominated by Tri-City Development Council.

Mama Too’s: nominated by TRIDEC.

Fuse SPC: nominated by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

GAA Custom Electronics: nominated by PNNL.

Foodies Brick & Mortar: nominated by Tri-Cities Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Local Pumpkin: nominated by the regional chamber.

Wit Cellars: nominated by the Port of Benton.

Bombing Range Brewing: nominated by the Port of Benton.

The Entrepreneurial Awards are sponsored by the Richland Rotary Club, Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, TRIDEC, PNNL and the Port of Benton.

PNNL researchers elected to national academy

Ruby Leung and Johannes Lercher, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, are two of 106 members elected to the 2017 class of the National Academy of Engineering.

Leung is an atmospheric scientist at PNNL and an affiliate scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research. She was elected based on her leadership in regional and global computer modeling of the Earth’s climate and water cycles.

Lercher is a chemist and holds a joint appointment at PNNL and the Technische Universitat Munchen in Germany. At PNNL, he serves as the director of the Institute for Integrated Catalysis, and at TUM, he is a professor in the Department of Chemistry and holds the chair for the Institute for Technische Chemie. He was elected based on his catalysis research, which focuses on the details of how catalysts work at the elementary level and using that insight to design and build better catalysts for industrial applications.

Pediatric hospitalist joins Trios Medical Group

Valerie Rasey, an advanced registered nurse practioner, has joined Trios Medical Group as a pediatric hospitalist. She will provide inpatient pediatric care primarily at Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital in the facility’s Family Birthing Center and Special Care Nursery, at 900 S. Auburn St. in Kennewick.

Rasey has more than 21 years of experience working in neonatal intensive care units and caring for high-risk infants. She received a master’s of science, neonatal nurse practitioner degree from University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree from the Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland. She is certified as a neonatal nurse practitioner.

Trios Health is Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

WRPS wins national safety award

Washington River Protection Solutions received the 2017 Campbell Innovation Challenge award for developing a physiological monitoring program that has eliminated heat stress cases in the past two years at the Hanford tank farms.

The Innovation Challenge, which is awarded by the Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council, recognizes organizations for their achievement in the planning or implementation of an innovative program addressing critical environmental, health and safety topics in a way that demonstrates creative thinking, strategic implementation and significant impact.

The physiological monitoring program involves monitoring employees’ heart rates using a chest-mounted heart rate monitor that allows for remote, real-time assessment of heat strain and core body temperature.

Fiction @ J. Bookwalter ranked among best

Fiction @ J. Bookwalter, the onsite restaurant at the J. Bookwalter Winery in Richland, has been named one of the best winery restaurants in the U.S. by the editors of Food and Wine magazine.

Fiction @ J. Bookwalter is one of 17 on-site winery restaurants and the only winery restaurant in Washington state to receive the honor.

Rendon joins Trios Medical Group

Julie Peck Rendon, an acute care nurse practitioner, has joined the Trios Medical Group Hospital Medical team to provide care to patients admitted to Trios Southridge Hospital and Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Peck Rendon received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and completed the Doctorate Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program at Duke University.

Trios Health is the Kennewick Public Hospital District’s system of care serving the greater Tri-Cities.

Yearsley image represented U.S. at world photography competition

Sonja Yearsley of Sonja Photography, in West Richland, “Mother Nature” represented the U.S. in the World Photographic Cup, Illustrative Category in late February in Tokyo, Japan. Her image was one of three U.S. photographs in the competition.

The Professional Photographers of America and the Federation of European Photographers co-founded the World Photographic Cup in 2013.