Emerging Tri-Cities offering volunteer symposium in Kennewick

Nonprofits collectively seek 2,000 volunteers

Learn about volunteer opportunities in the Tri-Cities at a March 24 event in Kennewick.

Emerging Tri-Cities, formerly the Young Professionals of Tri Cities, a professional development group, is organizing the event, which is from noon to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitors Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.

Join members and non-members to learn about volunteer opportunities and the organizations working to keep the Tri-Cities thriving.

This year’s event features more than 15 nonprofits collectively seeking 2,000 volunteers. The following are confirmed for the event:

  • Delta High School
  • Junior Achievement
  •  Kadlec Foundation
  •  Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop
  •  Tri-Cities Food Bank
  •  Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities
  •  Pet OverPopulation Prevention
  •  Second Harvest Tri-Cities
  •  Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties
  •  Fields of Grace
  •  Soroptimist International of Pasco Kennewick
  •  Support, Advocacy and Resource Center
  •  Rascal Rodeo
  •  Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity
  •  Tri-Cities Cancer Center
  •  Beautifully Inspired

ETC strives to serve not only young professionals, but all emerging professionals in the region.

More information at facebook.com/EmergingTC or emergingtricities.com.

