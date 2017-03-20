Emerging Tri-Cities offering volunteer symposium in Kennewick

Nonprofits collectively seek 2,000 volunteers

Learn about volunteer opportunities in the Tri-Cities at a March 24 event in Kennewick.

Emerging Tri-Cities, formerly the Young Professionals of Tri Cities, a professional development group, is organizing the event, which is from noon to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitors Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.

Join members and non-members to learn about volunteer opportunities and the organizations working to keep the Tri-Cities thriving.

This year’s event features more than 15 nonprofits collectively seeking 2,000 volunteers. The following are confirmed for the event:

Delta High School

Junior Achievement

Kadlec Foundation

Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop

Tri-Cities Food Bank

Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities

Pet OverPopulation Prevention

Second Harvest Tri-Cities

Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties

Fields of Grace

Soroptimist International of Pasco Kennewick

Support, Advocacy and Resource Center

Rascal Rodeo

Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity

Tri-Cities Cancer Center

Beautifully Inspired

ETC strives to serve not only young professionals, but all emerging professionals in the region.

More information at facebook.com/EmergingTC or emergingtricities.com.