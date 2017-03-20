Emerging Tri-Cities offering volunteer symposium in Kennewick

Nonprofits collectively seek 2,000 volunteers
Learn about volunteer opportunities in the Tri-Cities at a March 24 event in Kennewick.
Emerging Tri-Cities, formerly the Young Professionals of Tri Cities, a professional development group, is organizing the event, which is from noon to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitors Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick.
Join members and non-members to learn about volunteer opportunities and the organizations working to keep the Tri-Cities thriving.
This year’s event features more than 15 nonprofits collectively seeking 2,000 volunteers. The following are confirmed for the event:
- Delta High School
- Junior Achievement
- Kadlec Foundation
- Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop
- Tri-Cities Food Bank
- Women Helping Women Fund Tri-Cities
- Pet OverPopulation Prevention
- Second Harvest Tri-Cities
- Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties
- Fields of Grace
- Soroptimist International of Pasco Kennewick
- Support, Advocacy and Resource Center
- Rascal Rodeo
- Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity
- Tri-Cities Cancer Center
- Beautifully Inspired
ETC strives to serve not only young professionals, but all emerging professionals in the region.
More information at facebook.com/EmergingTC or emergingtricities.com.