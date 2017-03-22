Registration open for online meeting on Hanford cleanup progress

The Tri-Party Agreement agencies are offering an online conversation from 7 to 9 p.m. April 12 to discuss cleanup progress and challenges.

Registration for Hanford Live 2017 is now open; click here to register.

The Tri-Party Agreement agencies are the U.S. Department of Energy Richland Operations Office; U.S. DOE Office of River Protection; the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and the Washington Department of Ecology Nuclear Waste Program.

The webinar will start with a brief overview presentation from each agency, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Written questions will be accepted anytime, including the night of the event by emailing HanfordLive2017@rl.gov. The agencies also will take questions via Facebook and Twitter using #HanfordLive2017.

Video questions (less than one minute) also will be accepted. If you’d like to submit a video, please email HanfordLive2017@rl.gov for submission instructions. Please do not submit your videos to the email above as it won’t accept large files. The deadline for video submissions is March 29.