Businesses honored at regional chamber awards luncheon

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce announced its Business on a Roll Award winners during its annual meeting and awards luncheon in Kennewick on March 22.

Winners were PorterKinney of Richland (10 or fewer employees), Smooth Moves of Kennewick (11 to 50 employees) and Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services of Kennewick (more than 50 employees).

The awards recognize businesses achieving success in 2016.

Award recipients are businesses demonstrating growth in revenue/income or employees; actively seeking involvement in the Tri-Cities community; and receiving recognition as a model business for others through national or industry awards.

All nominees had to be members of the chamber and could self-nominate.

Other awards handed out at the ceremony included the regional chamber’s Board of Directors S.T.A.R. award, which was presented to former board Chairman Ron Boninger for his service, time, attitude and reliability. Cindy Fredrickson of Colonial Life received the Tom Powers Ambassador of the Year award for her time spent volunteering with the regional chamber.

Mid-Columbia Libraries and Washington River Protection Solutions were recognized for their support and financial contributions to the regional chamber.

Mid-Columbia Libraries received the Community Impact award while WRPS took home the Corporate Impact award.