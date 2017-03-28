Veterans Service Fair scheduled for April 1 in Pasco

More than 30 participating organizations, including federal and state agencies, veteran support organizations, employers and employment resources, medical and counseling services, plan to attend a Veterans Service Fair in Pasco.

The fair aims to provide options for employment and education, as well as access to several organizations that can assist veterans receive the benefits they have earned.

The event, offered by Congressman Dan Newhouse, is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Columbia Basin College’s Gjerde Center, 2600 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco.

Participating organizations include: AARP Senior Employment Services, Aging and Long Term Care of SE Washington, American Legion Post 34, Ben Franklin Transit,

Benton-Franklin Human Services – Benton County Veterans Assistance Fund, Blue Mountain Action Council, Business Impact NW – Veterans Business Opportunity Center

Catholic Charities – Catholic Housing Communities, Columbia Basin Job Corps CCC, Columbia Industries, Community Action Committee SHIBA Program, Department of Social and Health Services Community Service Office, Department of Social and Health Services Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Veterans Affairs (Walla Walla) – Transition and Care Management, Suicide Prevention, and HUD-VASH, Department of Veterans Affairs (Seattle) – Veterans Benefits Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs (Spokane) – Providing a Mobile Medical Unit, Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, Goodwill Industries of the Columbia, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington, People for People, The Entrepreneur’s Source, Time of Remembrance, VFW Department of Washington – Service Division, VFW Richland Post 7952, Vietnam Veterans of America, Walla Walla Community College, Walla Walla Vet Center – Providing a Mobile Vet Counseling Center, Washington Department of Veteran Affairs, Washington Survivor Outreach Services, Washington National Guard Joint Services Support, Washington River Protection Systems

Wastren Advantage, Inc., WorkSource Columbia Basin, WorkSource Veterans’ Employment Services and WSU Tri Cities Veterans Center.

Additional groups interested in participating, can contact Liz Daniels at 509-452-3243.