Pasco ranked among nation’s top housing markets

Pasco was ranked as the best small city in America for its rising housing market.

The list, put together by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, called Pasco an “agricultural powerhouse” and noted the region’s vibrant wine industry for why people have been attracted to the area’s economic activity.

From 2011 to 2015, the population of Pasco jumped almost 18 percent, but over that same period housing stock grew 12 percent, meaning the housing demand may be higher than the supply, the report said.

Pasco saw an 11.24 percent increase in home values and nearly 19 percent increase in income.

No. 2 on the list was New Braunfels, Texas.

The other Washington cities on the list were Redmond (No. 8) and Sammamish (No. 18).

To find the smaller cities, SmartAsset looked at data on home values, incomes, population size and housing units. Specifically, the data on each of these factors in 2011 and 2015, and then looked at the percent change.

To see full report and methodology, visit smartasset.com/mortgage/rising-housing-markets-smaller-cities.