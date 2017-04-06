Weekend softball tournament expected to generate $1M for Tri-City economy

A National Softball Association of Washington event set for this weekend is expected to draw more than 4,000 people to the Tri-Cities.

The Tri-Cities is hosting is one of the organization’s largest tournaments, with more than 110 teams from throughout the Pacific Northwest competing, on April 7-9.

The Ice Breaker Girls Fastpitch Tournament is expected to draw more than 4,000 players, coaches and spectators to the Tri-Cities, generating more than a $1 million in visitor spending for the local economy, according to Visit Tri-Cities.

A total of 28 fields in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland will be used for the 333 games scheduled.

“The NSA hosts its largest softball tournaments in the Tri-Cities. The excellent service and quality of the sporting facilities, which have been recognized as ‘outstanding’ by the organization, have kept the NSA returning to our community for more than a decade,” said Kris Watkins, president and CEO of Visit TRI-CITIES.

Play begins on Friday with finals taking place on Sunday. A complete list of this weekend’s games can be found at nsawa.com.