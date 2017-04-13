Tri-City alliance forms to explore charging stations for e-vehicles

Tri-City interests are looking at the possibility of installing charging stations for electric vehicles in the Mid-Columbia.

Right now, that possibility is in the initial brainstorming stage.

The Franklin County and Benton County public utility districts, Energy Northwest and other local entities are seeking grants to study the subject, said Karen Miller, Franklin County PUD spokeswoman.

However, no timetable for coming up with a plan has been set yet.

The Mid-Columbia effort is called the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Transportation Alliance.

It has received letters of support from the city governments of Richland, West Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Connell and Ellensburg — plus all their ports, chambers of commerce, tourism associations and economic development groups.

The Tri-City Development Council and Mid-Columbia Electric Vehicles Association also support the alliance.

Miller said installing electric vehicle charging stations would help attract western Washington electric car drivers to Eastern Washington. “It could be a tourist draw,” she said.