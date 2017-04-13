HAPO launches commercial program to serve growing business community

HAPO Community Credit Union has extended its “member-centric” focus to include businesses.

The Richland-based credit union recently launched a commercial division that stands ready to helps businesses, large and small.

“We are member-centric and focus on what our members’ needs are. Sometimes their needs get lost in bigger banks,” said Monte Drake, vice president of commercial lending. He said HAPO wants to take the time to answer questions, address concerns and understand customers.

The new division will assist current members with their existing small businesses or those wanting to start up one. It also welcomes new members and can move in existing business accounts from other places.

Drake, who has been in the banking and finance industry for 33 years, joined HAPO in October 2015 to develop, launch and grow the credit union’s new commercial/business lending program. He previously worked at AmericanWest Bank for four years and at First Interstate Bank in Montana for 14 years.

The new HAPO division launched on the deposit side in December and the loan side in February.

The credit union will offer traditional business lending services for commercial real estate, both owner and non-owner occupied; construction; equipment lines of credit; and working capital lines.