Metals market sees an upswing as economy improves

Pacific Steel & Recycling customers include food processing, construction, towing companies

Long before Jackie Koleber became the manager of Pacific Steel & Recycling’s Kennewick location, she was a customer.

People don’t realize they can recycle a dishwasher or a hot water heater or Christmas lights. Jackie Koleber, manager at Kennewick's Pacific Steel & Recycling

“When I was little, I used to collect pop cans. My uncle would take me and my cousins out (to find cans), and we would bring them in when I was little,” she said.

Koleber doesn’t remember what she bought with the money she earned but guessed it was probably candy.

“We loved it. We thought it was the coolest thing. We would do it at least once a month,” she said.

Years later, Koleber went from turning in pop cans to receiving them—as well as an assortment of other metals—when she joined the Pacific Steel & Recycling team in 2007.

“I came from working at a hospital. I was a billing specialist. I was looking for something completely different than the job I had. I grew up doing most of the things boys do—working on cars and motorcycles—and the scrap industry intrigued me,” she said about her transition to the field.

The company has dozens of locations throughout the Northwest, and at the Kennewick location where Koleber works, it recycles a number of items including household appliances such as washers, dryers, plumbing materials and tires. All car parts—excluding fluids—are recyclable. Pacific Steel & Recycling even takes Christmas lights.