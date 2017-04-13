Group pushes for return of Columbia River shoreline to local control

Three prominent Tri-Citians hope to persuade the federal government to turn over Army Corps of Engineers’ riverfront land to local governments by the end of this year.

This has been a dream for some Tri-Citians for at least 30 years, if not longer.

Their immediate hurdle is no one is really sure which Columbia River waterfront lands are owned by the Corps and which are owned locally by the cities of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.

The trio angling for local control are retired U.S. Rep. Doc Hastings, former Kennewick mayor Brad Fisher, and retired Tri-City Development Council vice president of federal programs Gary Petersen.

They and other Tri-City leaders are waiting for a Corps report to be unveiled that will map out exactly which Columbia River shoreline plots are owned by the Corps between Hanford and Finley.

The group’s motive is their belief that the Tri-Cities would do a better job of maintaining the 34 miles of rivershore — including its appearance — than the Corps does.

“The Corps has done zero maintenance in the past 69 to 70 years. … Because of the overgrowth, you can’t see the river,” Petersen said.

The growth of weeds and bushes along many steep rocky segments of the riverfront has been slow but relentless for decades and the ugliness has not made an impact on Tri-Citians’ minds, he said.