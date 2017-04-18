Free Shred Day event is April 21 in Richland

A free Shred Day event is from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 21 at 3045 Duportail St. in the Numerica Credit Union parking lot in Richland.

Each person can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal documents per person, but no cardboard or three-ring binders.

The Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest has teamed up with NBC Right Now Tri-Cities and Numerica Credit Union – Tri-Cities for the event.

Here’s a reminder of what’s recommended to keep and what to shred throughout the years, according to the BBB:

Keep for three years: bank statements, expired insurance policies, employment applications, and more.

bank statements, expired insurance policies, employment applications, and more. Keep for seven years: invoices, cancelled stock certificates, payroll records, withholding statements, and more.

invoices, cancelled stock certificates, payroll records, withholding statements, and more. Keep permanently:deeds, mortgages, tax returns, audit reports, insurance records, legal correspondence, property records, and more.

BBB staff will be on site offering tips on how consumers can protect themselves from identity theft. For victims who have experienced this fraud, BBB will also be there to listen to their story, inform them about filing a report and who they need to contact to resolve the issue.

More details can be found at go.bbb.org/nw-syid.