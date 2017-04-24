Richland contractor selected to build Kennewick dual language elementary school

A Richland contractor has been selected to build Kennewick School District’s new dual language elementary school.

The district’s Board of Directors approved Fowler General Construction Inc.’s as the lowest bidder to build Elementary #17 at the former site of Desert Hills Middle School at 6011 W. 10th Place.

Fowler provided a base bid of $16.58 million for the elementary project, less than the original estimated costs.

Board members also approved three alternate projects, bringing the total construction package to $16.96 million. Construction will begin this spring with the school opening for the fall of 2018.

A $51 million state grant aimed at reducing class sizes in kindergarten through third grade will pay for the project.

The school will become the home of the elementary portion of the district’s dual language program, whose students are currently located at Edison and Hawthorne elementary schools.

Fowler most recently built the new Desert Hills Middle School located on Clodfelter Road as well as Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary near Southridge High School.