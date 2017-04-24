Small businesses invited to attend financing workshop in Kennewick

Learn about access to capital in today’s economy, business assistance programs and challenges in growing a business during a May workshop in Kennewick.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and state Department of Commerce invite local small business representatives to a financing workshop called, “Access to Capital: Barriers, Opportunities & Assistance.”

The May 3 event will feature presenters, panels, discussions and one-on-one conversations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with the presenters about experiences, questions and concerns.

Minority and women-owned business representatives are encouraged to attend.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennewick Hilton Garden Inn. The event is free, but registration is required and space is limited. Lunch will be provided.

There are multiple ways to register, including online, by email at info@tricityregionalchamber.com or by phone at 509-736-0510.