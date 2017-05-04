Calling all forklift drivers: Test your skills at regional tryouts

Driving a forklift may look easy, but driving one safely requires the right training and experience. Professional forklift drivers from across the state are invited to demonstrate their skills in regional tryouts in Spokane and Seattle. Top finishers will take part in the statewide Forklift Rodeo in September.

The Spokane regional qualifying event is May 20 at the Spokane Central Service Center, 915 N. Nelson St. The Seattle Regional tryout is Aug. 19 at the IAM Machinist South Park Main Union Hall, 9125 15th Place S., in Seattle.

The entry fee is $40 for competitors.

The regional tryouts draw the best forklift drivers from around the state. While the competitions are friendly and fun, they’re meant to encourage improved safety among forklift operators. Competitors must pass a written exam and a pre-use forklift inspection before competing in the obstacle course.

Regional winners will compete in September at the 20th annual Forklift Rodeo, held during the annual Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Conference in Tacoma.

Cash prizes are awarded to the top drivers at both regional and state levels and to the top teams in each region. Participation is limited to the first 30 drivers who register.

Spectators are welcome and there’s no admission charge. Regional events feature music, prize drawings, giveaways and food provided by sponsors.

To register, visit www.wagovconf.org or call 206-281-3842 or 1-888‑451-2004 (TDD users: 360-902-5797).

The Industrial Safety and Health Conference is co-sponsored by the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board and the Department of Labor & Industries (www.Lni.wa.gov).