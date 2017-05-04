Open house set for May 10 on Southridge interchange proposals

Three proposed changes to improve the safety and access of Kennewick’s Highway 395-Ridgeline Drive intersection will be unveiled at a May 10 open house.

The meeting about the intersection is at 4:30 p.m. in the Southridge High School library, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Over the past several months, the consulting team of David Evans and Associates and MacKay Sposito have performed assessments and evaluated current conditions. The project team will be on hand to share alternatives, receive input and answer questions.

Increased traffic volumes and a steep highway are cause for concern at the Highway 395 and Ridgeline Drive intersection, which doesn’t have a traffic light, according to a city release.

The interchange is located near Trios Southridge Hospital.

The city and state Department of Transportation are working together to increase safety and provide full access at this intersection, the release said.

The city called Ridgeline Drive “an important transportation connection within our community” with the Southridge area “experiencing substantial commercial, industrial and residential growth.”

The growth is occurring west of Highway 395 and north of Interstate 82, with West Hildebrand Boulevard serving as the primary Highway 395 access point.