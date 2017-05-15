Tri-Cities’ twin ‘Property Brothers’ share real estate success

By Robin Wojtanik

Tri-Cities’ real-life “Property Brothers,” David and Nathan Croskrey have found success as a team, building, buying and selling properties around the area for decades.

We wouldn’t do it if it was not fun. Nathan Croskrey

But it’s not a business model they would recommend for everyone.

The identical twins credit their faith and shared values for fueling their strong partnership.

Nearly 25 years after their first purchase, the brothers have bought, built and sold dozens of properties across the Tri-Cities.

Their current project is a $1.3 million commercial building being built on Queensgate Drive, just north of Keene Road in Richland. It will house Oasis Physical Therapy’s fourth clinic and bring the first Orangetheory Fitness to the Tri-Cities.

It’s a part of town Croskrey Properties first broke ground on more than a decade ago, back before anchor stores like the Richland Walmart opened.

“People thought we were crazy,” said Nathan Croskrey, adding, “People think we are risk takers, but we don’t think we are because we’ve been evaluating things over the years.”

Their calculations have led the brothers to try and fail more than once before settling on commercial construction as the focus of their careers.

The brothers didn’t grow up dreaming of running a business together. Nathan attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and spent five years flying helicopters for the Army.

David attended shipping school, intending to be a tanker engineer. He earned a degree in auto mechanics, and throughout his career, held jobs at Boeing and Burlington Northern Railroad. David joked that he’s covered, “Trains, Planes and Automobiles,” referring to the popular 1987 comedy starring Steve Martin and John Candy.

The 55-year-old twins each returned to the Northwest while still in their 20s and were inspired to open an automotive shop in Puyallup.

“We had a lot of fun, but the business failed. We learned a lot about business, and about business failure,” David said.