Kadlec caregivers vote to join statewide health care union

Members hope to begin contract negotiation in coming months

More than 800 nursing assistants, radiology technicians, dietary and housekeeping staff, certified surgical technologists and other caregivers at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland voted last month to join a statewide union.

Now we will have all come together for positive change. Rachel Luna, an obstetrics technician from the Birth Center at Kadlec

The vote was 422 to 297 to align with SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, which boasts nearly 30,000 nurses and health care workers across the state.

The caregivers cited the effect of Kadlec Health System’s affiliation with Providence Health & Service’s in 2014 as driving the decision to form a union to address their concerns about staffing, wages and benefits.

Anna Henckel, 24, of Richland, a pharmacy technician, is one of the Kadlec employees who voted in favor of joining.

“For me, it means that we have a voice in the changes and the decisions that are made that affect us and the community,” she said.

Henckel told the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business that when a big company like Providence takes over, “you kind of get told what happens and what you’re going to do.”

“In a hospital setting, it’s important to have that input from your caregivers and your people in the community. They know what things could help in that specific community more than just increasing their bottom line,” Henckel said.

Bertha Montes, a lead mammography technologist for 20 plus years, said she’s “tried to treat all my patients and co-workers with kindness and respect.”

“Over the last few months I’ve given my time and part of myself to help form this union. I believe that when we come together we can have a positive influence on the community, each other and our patients,” Montes said in a statement.