Town & Country of Tri-Cities has a temporary building to house its newly acquired Audi line of cars. The lot is near the company’s BMW business on Aaron Drive in Richland.

Town & Country of Tri-Cities has a temporary building to house its newly acquired Audi line of cars. The lot is near the company’s BMW business on Aaron Drive in Richland.

by

$2.5 million standalone Audi dealership planned in Richland

Print Friendly

Town & Country to build facility on Aaron Drive

Ralph Martinez built a large car dealership empire in the Portland area, but he always had his eye on the Tri-Cities.

So two years ago, Martinez and his Town & Country dealership bought the Tri-Cities BMW dealership from Tim Bush.

“My wife and I have a home here,” he said. “We love it here. It’s a nice pace. A lot more conservative here.”

Last month, Martinez bought the Tri-City Audi dealership through a broker. Audi, which had been part of Overturf Motors in Kennewick, wanted its own stand-alone building.

Martinez plans to build the estimated $2.5 million building for the Audi line of vehicles with construction beginning in 2018.

When Overturf Motors’ Doug Overturf decided to sell the Audi line, Martinez moved fast.

“Recently, this opportunity came to our attention. We’ve had the cars since the first of the month (April). It’s finally closed,” said Martinez, who said he couldn’t disclose the purchase price.

Martinez set up a temporary home for the Audi inventory at the old Budget Rent-A-Car location on Aaron Drive, near Beaver Bark, in Richland. Martinez’s BMW lot is just a few hundred yards up the road.

“The current facility that houses Audi is temporary,” said Martinez. “That lot is approximately four acres. We own two lots west of the BMW dealership, and that is where the new Audi center will be located.”

To continue reading the story, please sign in below. If you are not a current online subscriber, click the Subscription link in the top menu bar.
Loading...

Jeffrey Morrow

Jeffrey Morrow

Jeff Morrow retired from the Tri-City Herald in 2015. Jeff spent 30 years on the Herald’s sports staff, including the last 19 as the sports editor. Although he likes to write, Jeff still finds time to travel, golf and take care of his family’s three dogs. He and his wife of 31 years, Connie, have two adult daughters.

View all posts by Jeffrey Morrow

Related Posts