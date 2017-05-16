Unaffiliated bill payment service targeting KID customers

The Kennewick Irrigation District is alerting customers that Doxo Inc. is using KID contact information to market its online bill payment service to potential customers.

KID is not in partnership with this company and has not authorized it to use the KID logo or materials.

KID does offer online bill pay through a secure portal on its website. KID does not charge for online bill services, while Doxo charges a convenience fee for its services.

More information online at www.kid.org. For more information, call 509-586-9111.